Get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $5 when you subscribe to Amazon Music today

Still on the fence about upgrading to a smart speaker? Well, Amazon is ready for you to give the Echo Dot a shot, so it's bundling the smart home speaker with access to its extensive music catalog for new customers thinking about making the switch. Right now you can get (or $12.98 for Prime Members) at Amazon while supplies last.

An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will give you access to 70 million songs, ad free, and after your first month, the Amazon music subscription will continue for $10 a month (or $8 for Prime Members) unless you cancel the service. The Echo Dot is more than just a speaker, though. First, the Dot comes with access to Alexa, so you can control your music with your voice and stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and more. Plus, your smart speaker can answer questions, deliver top news stories, check the weather, set alarms, control other compatible smart home devices and make hands-free calls. If you haven't made the leap yet, this could be the deal that convinces you to give smart devices a try.