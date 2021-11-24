Get a Roku from Walmart right now for just $15

Roku is CNET's favorite streaming platform thanks to its ease of use and compatibility with all of the major streaming service apps, from Netflix to Disney Plus to YouTube (for now). And starting today you can get a Roku that attaches to any television for a dirt-cheap price.

Roku The Roku LE is the cheapest streamer we've ever seen. It's a small dongle that connects to your TV and via an included HDMI cable, comes with a basic infrared remote and streams in HD (1080p) resolution. It's basically identical to the Roku Express except that it's white, not black. The LE is cheap, but we think it's still worth paying a bit more for a 4K Roku with a better remote, which are on sale for as little as $29. On the other hand at this price it makes sense if all you want is basic streaming for the lowest price. This device is exclusive to Walmart and is available now online and in stores starting Nov. 26.

Other Roku deals include the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 ($21 off), the Roku Premiere for $20 ($15 off) and the excellent Roku Streambar ($80).

Read more: Black Friday Roku deals

Roku is also offering 99-cent subscriptions for over 20 premium channels via The Roku Channel, including AMC Plus, Epix, Showtime and Starz. The two-month deals will be available from The Roku Channel through Nov. 30.