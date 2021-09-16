Get a nice pair of Bluetooth running earbuds for $28

eBay

If you're a runner, having a comfortable pair of earbuds that actually stay in your ears and deliver good sound is key. And there's no shortage of earbuds and headphones out there aimed at active people, but if you're not looking to spend more than $30 on a pair of running earbuds, your options become quite limited. Today, though, you can pick up a well-rated pair of wireless running earbuds at a great price. The are available for just $28 at eBay when you use coupon code SAVE4FALL at checkout. That's $12 off their usual reduced price at major retailers (and $32 their actual list price).

If you're wary of shopping at eBay, there's no need -- the seller has a 98.8% positive feedback rating, and this product comes with eBay's money-back guarantee along with free shopping and returns. These earbuds are brand new and come in unopened original packaging.

The Treblab XR700 are black with red accents and feature adjustable ear hooks to let you shape them around your ear for a firm fit. Their IPX7 water-resistance rating means you don't have to worry when those rain droplets start falling while you run, and the battery life is decent with up to nine hours of continuous playback. The main drawback is you don't get active noise cancellation, but if you're someone who likes to maintain some awareness of your surroundings while you're outside your house, the passive noise cancellation provided by the Treblab XR700 may be enough for you. These Bluetooth earbuds can connect to your phone with a range of up to 33 feet, and a built-in microphone means you can easily take calls while wearing them too.

