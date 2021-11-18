Get $10 off Chromecast with Google TV

Juan Garzon/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Chromecast with Google TV has been one of CNET's favorite streamers since it appeared 12 months ago. At $50 it's a good deal -- and at its current sale price of $40 it's even better.

The new Chromecast offers plenty of power and a bunch of great apps, and unlike Roku it's guaranteed to have YouTube and YouTube TV after December. The streamer boasts output at 4K resolution and has supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The device comes with a neat little remote as well.

Target currently has it for $40 on a one-day sale, and while Google and Best Buy currently offer it for the same price, it's unknown how long those deals will last. If we had to guess we'd say until after Cyber Monday. The company is still offering its deal for a Chromecast and six months of Netflix for $90 as well.