French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream the Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

The biggest tennis matches from Paris are coming up, with the quarterfinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, the semifinals on Thursday and Friday and the finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
3 min read
As the French Open moves into its second week, the top seeds in the men's and women's draws look formidable. Carlos Alcaraz has dropped only one set en route to the quarterfinals, where he'll face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday. A potential semifinal matchup against No. 3 Novak Djokovic looms for Alcaraz and tennis fans everywhere. On the other half of the men's draw, No. 4 Casper Rudd, a finalist last year at Roland-Garros, is the highest seed remaining. Next up for Ruud is No. 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

In the women's draw, defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek hasn't dropped a set on her way to the quarterfinals where she'll face No. 6 Coco Gauff on Wednesday in a rematch of last year's final. After winning the Australian Open in January, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has yet to drop a set as well, looking dominant in her quest to win consecutive Grand Slams.

Coco Gauff on the red clay of Roland-Garros

American Coco Gauff has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, where she plays top seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday.

 Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open?

The big matches are coming up. The men's and women's quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The women's semifinals take place on Thursday followed by the men's semifinal matches on Friday. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday morning and the men's final will follow on Sunday morning.

Here's the remaining schedule for the tournament (all times ET):

Tuesday, June 6: Quarterfinals

  • 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tennis Channel
  • 2-5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 7: Quarterfinals

  • 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tennis Channel
  • 2-5 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 8: Women's Semifinals

  • 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tennis Channel
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, June 9: Men's Semifinals

  • 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tennis Channel
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, June 10: Women's Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 11: Men's Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock 

How can I livestream the French Open?

The French Open is being shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV. 

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock

Most matches for $5 a month

Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can watch French Open matches live with either plan. Peacock will have coverage nearly every day of the tournament, including both the men's and women's semifinals and finals at the end of the fortnight.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $51 a month

NBC is included in Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue package, and you can add Tennis Channel for an extra $11 a month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $84 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Tennis Channel returned to YouTube TV's lineup starting June 1 as part of the $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on package.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $86 a month

Fubo costs $75 per month and includes NBC, and you can add Tennis Channel for an additional $11 a month. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $100 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $100-a-month plan if you also want Tennis Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at DirecTV Stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Tennis Channel is not available. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.