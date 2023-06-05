French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream the Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

As the French Open moves into its second week, the top seeds in the men's and women's draws look formidable. Carlos Alcaraz has dropped only one set en route to the quarterfinals, where he'll face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday. A potential semifinal matchup against No. 3 Novak Djokovic looms for Alcaraz and tennis fans everywhere. On the other half of the men's draw, No. 4 Casper Rudd, a finalist last year at Roland-Garros, is the highest seed remaining. Next up for Ruud is No. 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

In the women's draw, defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek hasn't dropped a set on her way to the quarterfinals where she'll face No. 6 Coco Gauff on Wednesday in a rematch of last year's final. After winning the Australian Open in January, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has yet to drop a set as well, looking dominant in her quest to win consecutive Grand Slams.

American Coco Gauff has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, where she plays top seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open? The big matches are coming up. The men's and women's quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The women's semifinals take place on Thursday followed by the men's semifinal matches on Friday. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday morning and the men's final will follow on Sunday morning. Here's the remaining schedule for the tournament (all times ET): Tuesday, June 6: Quarterfinals 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tennis Channel

2-5 p.m. on Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7: Quarterfinals 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tennis Channel

2-5 p.m. on Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8: Women's Semifinals 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Friday, June 9: Men's Semifinals 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Saturday, June 10: Women's Final 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sunday, June 11: Men's Final 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

How can I livestream the French Open? The French Open is being shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Most matches for $5 a month Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can watch French Open matches live with either plan. Peacock will have coverage nearly every day of the tournament, including both the men's and women's semifinals and finals at the end of the fortnight. Read our Peacock review. See at Peacock

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.