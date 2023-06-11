French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream Djokovic vs. Ruud Men's Final From Anywhere

A record 23rd grand slam title is in sight for Novak Djokovic, as he takes on fourth seed Casper Ruud in the Men's French Open final on Sunday.

Djokovic impressively dismantled a cramp-suffering Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to reach his seventh French Open final.

Ruud is meanwhile appearing in his second successive final at Roland Garros after claiming a comprehensive 6-3 6-4 6-0 semi-final victory over Alexander Zverev in Friday's battle of big-hitters.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

Djokovic vs. Ruud : When and where?



The French Open Men's Final 2023 takes place at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday, June 11. The game is set to get underway at 3 p.m. CET local time in France, making it a 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 2 p.m. start in the UK. For tennis fans in Australia, the match is set to get underway at 11 p.m. AEST.

How to watch the Djokovic vs. Ruud match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream Djokovic vs. Ruud in the US

The French Open Men's final is being shown live on NBC and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the match on NBC with a live-TV streaming service, however, you'll need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

Livestream Djokovic vs. Ruud in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the Men's French Open final live.

Sarah Tew/CNET Discovery Plus Carries the French Open in the UK A subscription to Discovery Plus in the UK costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year. The service is available on a wide array of devices, and also includes access to all Eurosport TV channels. See at Discovery Plus

Livestream Djokovic vs. Ruud in Canada

Canadian tennis fans can watch Sunday's final live online via streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries French Open tennis TSN Plus is a new direct-streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at Tsn

Livestream Djokovic vs. Ruud in Australia for free

The great news for sports fans Down Under is that they can watch Djokovic vs. Ruud without paying a cent, thanks to free-to-air broadcaster Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the Men's final live online via its streaming service 9Now. Aussies also have a second option for streaming the action from Roland Garros via pay TV sports network Stan Sport, which is livestreaming every match on every court without ads.

A subscription costs $10 per month on top of a $10 Stan subscription, however the service is offering a seven-day free trial.

