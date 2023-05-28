French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream All the Tennis From Roland-Garros

The biggest news heading into the French Open is who isn't playing. Owner of an incomprehensible 14 French Open titles and defending champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an injury. That leaves fellow Spaniard, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, as the top seed in the men's draw, followed by No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Casper Rudd.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek enters as the top seed ahead of No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 4 Elena Rybakina. American tennis fans have high hopes for No. 6 Coco Gauff, who reached last year's final before losing in straight sets to Swiatek.

The French Open gets underway on Sunday, May 28. You can see the complete men's draw and women's draw and full match schedule.

With the absence of Rafael Nadal in this year's French Open, Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite in the men's draw. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open?

The tournament begins on Sunday and will run for two weeks. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 followed by the men's final on Sunday, June 11.

How can I livestream the French Open?

The French Open will be shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Most matches for $5 a month Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can watch French Open matches live with either plan. Peacock will have coverage nearly every day of the tournament, including both the men's and women's semifinals and finals at the end of the fortnight. Read our Peacock review. See at Peacock

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.