French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Semifinal Match Today

Tennis fans are in for a treat on Friday with a generational matchup between the 36-year-old legend Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is looking for his 23rd Grand Slam title, which would move him ahead of Rafael Nadal for the most major championships of all time. Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last year at the US Open. The young Spaniard is already the top-ranked player in the world and looks to be the leader of the next generation of men's tennis after the era of Djokovic, Nadal and the retired Roger Federer.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet in the first semifinal match on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET (5:45 a.m. PT) on Tennis Channel. In the second semifinal, No. 4 Casper Ruud will face No. 22 Alexander Zverev. NBC's and Peacock's live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Friday, which should be sometime in the middle or toward the end of the Alcaraz-Djokovic match.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic on Friday in the semifinals of the French Open. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open? After the men's semifinal matches on Friday, the women's final will take place on Saturday morning, and the men's final will follow on Sunday morning. Here's the remaining schedule for the tournament (all times ET): Friday, June 9: Men's Semifinals 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Saturday, June 10: Women's Final 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sunday, June 11: Men's Final 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

How can I livestream the French Open? The French Open is being shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.