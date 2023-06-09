Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Semifinal Match Today

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic meet in the first semifinal match on Friday, followed by No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 22 Alexander Zverev.

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
3 min read
Peacock
Men's and women's finals for $5 a month
Sling TV
Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $51 a month
YouTube TV
Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $84 a month
Fubo
Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $86 a month
DirecTV Stream
Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $100 a month
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries NBC for $70 a month
Tennis fans are in for a treat on Friday with a generational matchup between the 36-year-old legend Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is looking for his 23rd Grand Slam title, which would move him ahead of Rafael Nadal for the most major championships of all time. Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last year at the US Open. The young Spaniard is already the top-ranked player in the world and looks to be the leader of the next generation of men's tennis after the era of Djokovic, Nadal and the retired Roger Federer. 

Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet in the first semifinal match on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET (5:45 a.m. PT) on Tennis Channel. In the second semifinal, No. 4 Casper Ruud will face No. 22 Alexander Zverev. NBC's and Peacock's live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Friday, which should be sometime in the middle or toward the end of the Alcaraz-Djokovic match.

gettyimages-1490436886

 Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic on Friday in the semifinals of the French Open.

 Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open?

After the men's semifinal matches on Friday, the women's final will take place on Saturday morning, and the men's final will follow on Sunday morning.

Here's the remaining schedule for the tournament (all times ET):

Friday, June 9: Men's Semifinals

  • 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tennis Channel
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, June 10: Women's Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 11: Men's Final

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock 

How can I livestream the French Open?

The French Open is being shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV. 

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock

Men's and women's finals for $5 a month

Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can watch both the men's and women's French Open finals live with either plan. Peacock will also livestream the second men's semifinal and probably the end of the first semifinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Read our Peacock review.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $51 a month

NBC is included in Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue package, and you can add Tennis Channel for an extra $11 a month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $84 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Tennis Channel returned to YouTube TV's lineup starting June 1 as part of the $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on package.

Read our YouTube TV review.

The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $86 a month

Fubo costs $75 per month and includes NBC, and you can add Tennis Channel for an additional $11 a month. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $100 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $100-a-month plan if you also want Tennis Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Tennis Channel is not available. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.