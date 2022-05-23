French Open 2022: How to Watch, Stream All the Tennis from Roland-Garros

Rafael Nadal begins his quest for his 14th French Open title as the French Open gets underway on the famed red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris. The tournament began on Sunday and will run for two weeks. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 with the men's final to follow on Sunday, June 5.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as the defending champion and top seed. Despite his record 13 French Open titles on clay, Nadal is seeded fifth behind Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal's fellow countryman, Carlos Alcaraz, is seeded sixth and is rapidly approaching tennis superstardom. The 19-year-old Spaniard won the Madrid Open this spring by beating Nadal, Djokovic and Zverev to announce his arrival on the world stage.

On the women's side, Iga Świątek is the top seed and heavy favorite. The 20-year-old from Poland won the French Open two years ago and is currently riding a 28-match winning streak. Only Venus Williams (35 matches), Serena Williams (34) and Justine Henin (32) have gone on longer runs.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What is the TV schedule for the French Open?

First-round matches began on Sunday, May 23. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, and the men's final is scheduled for Sunday, June 5.

The tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and NBC. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, will also show much of the action over the second week of the tournament. The men's and women's semifinal and final round matches will be shown on both NBC and Peacock.

Here's the TV schedule (all times ET):

Monday, May 23 to Friday May 27

Tennis Channel: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Tennis Channel: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Tennis Channel: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peacock: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Tennis Channel: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peacock: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1

Tennis Channel: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 (women's semifinals)

Tennis Channel: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, June 3 (men's semifinals)

Tennis Channel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NBC and Peacock: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 (women's final)

NBC and Peacock: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 (men's final)

NBC and Peacock: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



How can I livestream the French Open?

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Meanwhile, serious tennis fans can subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $110 a year to stream the French Open and hundreds of other tournaments.

NBC is included in Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue package. The Tennis Channel is part of the Sports Extra package, which you can add to Sling Blue for an extra $11 a month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes NBC. The $11-a-month Sports Plus package adds the Tennis Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's $90-a-month Choice package includes NBC and Tennis Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC but not the Tennis Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC but not the Tennis Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch French Open matches live when its coverage begins on Saturday, May 28. Read our Peacock review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.