Focal Unveils Theva Range of Surround Speakers

Focal on Wednesday announced its latest speaker range, named Theva, which includes a pair of 6.5-inch bookshelves and a Dolby Atmos floorstander.

You may know the name Focal from its popular line of headphones, including the wireless Bathys, but the French company has been making speakers for much longer.

Focal

The relatively affordable Theva line replaces the existing Chora line, and all the speakers feature the company's famous "inverted" aluminum/magnesium TNF tweeters, as well as a choice of finishes: black, dark wood and light wood.

The speaker drivers incorporate Focal's Slatefiber technology, which is also used in the company's range of professional audio monitors.

The range is as follows:

Theva No. 1 : bookshelf speaker with 6.5-inch woofer, $998 a pair

: bookshelf speaker with 6.5-inch woofer, $998 a pair Theva No. 2 : floorstander with 5-inch mid, two 5-inch bass woofers, $1,798 a pair

: floorstander with 5-inch mid, two 5-inch bass woofers, $1,798 a pair Theva No. 3 : floorstander with 6.55-inch mid, two 6.5-inch bass woofers, $2,398 a pair

: floorstander with 6.55-inch mid, two 6.5-inch bass woofers, $2,398 a pair Theva No. 3-D : floorstander with integrated Dolby Atmos height module, $2,998 a pair

: floorstander with integrated Dolby Atmos height module, $2,998 a pair Theva Center : center speaker with dual 6.5-inch mid/bass woofers, $649 each

: center speaker with dual 6.5-inch mid/bass woofers, $649 each Theva Surround: wall-mounted speaker with 6.5-inch driver, $649 each

Focal is to France as Bowers & Wilkins is to the UK, and the Theva No. 1 should be of particular interest to anyone considering the B&W 602 S2 Anniversary Edition. The range will be available this month.