Fire TV Deals From $20: Snag Streaming Devices and Smart TVs for Less

You can access top streaming services from a number of devices, but for those who use Alexa smart speakers, video displays and other smart gadgets around the home, Fire TV options from Amazon can be a great addition to your lineup. Amazon's Fire TV devices are for everyone, and right now Amazon has marked down , starting as low as $20, making this the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment space.

Amazon's large lineup of Fire TV Sticks are a simply way to turn your old TV into a smart TV. The is currently available for $20. This ultra-affordable option lets you stream in HD and comes with a an Alexa voice remote, however it does not include TV controls like the $25 . If you're a fan of 4K, you can snag the or for $35 or $45, respectively. Both include Dolby Vision, though only the Max features Wi-Fi 6 support. And for $70, you can go completely hands-free using Alexa with the , which not only delivers 4K streaming, but also features live view picture-in-picture like the 4K Max and includes 16GB of storage.

If you're in the market for a new television set, Amazon has released Amazon-branded TVs, the Fire TV Omni Series and the 4-Series, both of which have been discounted. You can snag a for $370, a savings of $230. It has built-in microphones so you can have a hands-free experience with Alexa. Or bring home a for $360. Both support 4K ultra HD streaming and are available in a variety of sizes at various discounts, but as the 4-series doesn't include the built-in mics, it may be worth spending a few extra dollars on the Omni.

Amazon has also gathered up smart TVs from other brands with Fire TV build in like , and . Whether you're streaming music, watching movies, shows and sports or gaming with friends, these Fire TV deals are a good option for most homes. You can shop the entire sale selection at Amazon.