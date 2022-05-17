Fire TV Deals From $20: Snag Streaming Devices and Smart TVs for Less

You can access top streaming services from a number of devices, but for those who use Alexa smart speakers, video displays and other smart gadgets around the home, Fire TV options from Amazon can be a great addition to your lineup. Amazon's Fire TV devices are for everyone, and right now Amazon has marked down Fire TVs and Fire TV streamers, starting as low as $20, making this the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment space.
Amazon's large lineup of Fire TV Sticks are a simply way to turn your old TV into a smart TV. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently available for $20. This ultra-affordable option lets you stream in HD and comes with a an Alexa voice remote, however it does not include TV controls like the $25 Fire TV Stick. If you're a fan of 4K, you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max for $35 or $45, respectively. Both include Dolby Vision, though only the Max features Wi-Fi 6 support. And for $70, you can go completely hands-free using Alexa with the Fire TV Cube, which not only delivers 4K streaming, but also features live view picture-in-picture like the 4K Max and includes 16GB of storage.
If you're in the market for a new television set, Amazon has released Amazon-branded TVs, the Fire TV Omni Series and the 4-Series, both of which have been discounted. You can snag a 55-inch Omni series for $370, a savings of $230. It has built-in microphones so you can have a hands-free experience with Alexa. Or bring home a 55-inch 4-series for $360. Both support 4K ultra HD streaming and are available in a variety of sizes at various discounts, but as the 4-series doesn't include the built-in mics, it may be worth spending a few extra dollars on the Omni.
Amazon has also gathered up smart TVs from other brands with Fire TV build in like Insignia, Toshiba and Pioneer. Whether you're streaming music, watching movies, shows and sports or gaming with friends, these Fire TV deals are a good option for most homes. You can shop the entire sale selection at Amazon.