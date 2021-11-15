Feeling indecisive? Alexa lets you tell your Fire TV to 'play something on Netflix'

If you're the type of person who likes to watch TV and movies but hates choosing which show or movie to watch, Amazon might be able to help. The company is bringing a handy Netflix feature to its line of Fire TV devices, starting today.

Earlier this year, streaming service Netflix added the Play Something feature -- a button that takes all the burden of decision off your shoulders. When you hit the Play Something button, Netflix will automatically start playing a title that it suspects you will enjoy, based on your watch history.

Now, Amazon is elevating the feature in its Fire TV devices, according to a press release from Amazon. If you want to bring up Netflix without choosing what to watch, a simple, "Alexa, play something on Netflix" will start Netflix and select the Play Something feature.

It's a small upgrade that appears to be more in line with how people are interacting with their Fire TVs. According to Charlotte Maines, Amazon's director of Fire TV, "Over the past 12 months, we've seen that Fire TV customers that used voice engaged with content almost twice as much as those who didn't."

The feature is also helpful when you want something on your TV but don't necessarily have the time to pull it up yourself. Maybe you're in the kitchen, maybe you have your hands full, or maybe it's just the end of a very long day. Whatever the reason, it's now a little bit easier to get Netflix started on your Fire TV device.