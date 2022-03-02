Entertain From Anywhere With Anker's Discounted Smart Projector

Anker

Take your entertainment with you wherever you go with the Nebula Capsule II mini projector. This ultra-portable entertainment system can project HD images up to 100 inches in size, and with big bass from dual passive radiators and an 8W speaker with 60% more power than its predecessor, your sound quality won't suffer, no matter if you're on your sofa or in the backyard for a viewing party. You can , saving you $150 off the purchase price of the Nebula Capsule II Projector.

As for the picture, this capsule projector is bright, able to cast a crisp, quality 720p 200-ANSI-lumen image, which means it is powerful enough to use outdoors in low-light environments. And with 1 second autofocus, you won't be waiting around for it to perform. This smart projector works wirelessly over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chromecast, but it also features HDMI and USB ports for plug-and-play use of streaming boxes like Roku, Blu-ray and DVD players, Xbox and PS5 consoles and more. And with Google Assistant, you can use your voice for easy navigation and control. The capsule provides up to 2.5 hours of continuous projection, so you can enjoy your choice of entertainment from start to finish in any environment. Grab this deal on the Capsule II while it lasts and so you can watch what you want, wherever you want.