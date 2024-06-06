Elac Debut 3.0 Speakers Promise Even Better Performance

Elac has unveiled the latest version of its budget-friendly Debut home speakers with the impending release of the Debut 3.0 range, and with prices starting at $300.

The Debut 3.0 range will include two sets of bookshelves, two floorstanders, a pair of center speakers and a dedicated surround/Atmos speaker set.

The Debut DB63 is a 6.5-inch bookshelf speaker for $450 Elac

The speakers include some design changes including a newly-developed aluminum dome tweeter which the company says "significantly enhances audio performance." The range also incorporates aramid (glass) fiber drivers, improved internal bracing, and are easier to drive with an amplifier.

This range represents the company's first Debut models after its previous designer, and Debut's creator, Andrew Jones left the company in 2022. The Debut and Debut 2.0 were both outstanding performers for the money, and I'm looking to see how the new versions compare.

The range, which will be available in the fall, is as follows: