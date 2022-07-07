Don't be surprised if the next show or movie you watch on Netflix sounds different. Netflix announced Thursday it is rolling out spatial audio on select content to customers around the world with the help of Sennheiser.

This audio format is meant provide viewers with a more immersive viewing experience. It's like surround sound, but without the expensive system and setup.

"Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix," Netflix wrote in a blog post. "Supporting the vision of our creative partners has always been incredibly important to us."

Not every title on Netflix supports this audio format at this time. To find the titles that do, search for "spatial audio" in your Netflix search bar; movies and shows that are supported will appear. Spatial audio will be the default setting in these titles, so you don't have to change any settings when you watch them.

For more home entertainment news, check out CNET's best TVs, everything you need to know about NextGen TV and what you need for backyard movie nights this summer.