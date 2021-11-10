Disney Plus hits 118.1 million subscribers but member growth slows sharply

Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus grew to 118.1 million subscribers as of Oct. 2, Disney said Wednesday. That's a 60% jump from a year earlier, but it also means Disney Plus added only 2.1 million new members in the three-month fiscal quarter, a sharp slowdown. It coincides with a programming dry spell on Disney Plus, when the service premiered programs like Star Wars and Marvel animated shows and a Billie Eilish special but was light on breakout, gotta-see-it programs like The Mandalorian or Loki earlier this year.

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, had nearly 214 million global members at the end of September. Netflix, though, accumulated its massive subscriber base in the decade-plus since it started streaming. Disney Plus launched less than two years ago.

Wednesday, Disney also noted that Hulu subscribers grew to 43.8 million and that ESPN Plus membership rose to 17.1 million.

