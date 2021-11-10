Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Disney Plus hits 118.1 million subscribers but member growth slows sharply

Disney Plus streamed new programs like Star Wars and Marvel animated shows during the latest period, but it lacked buzzy, gotta-see-it programs like The Mandalorian or Loki in the latest stretch.

Disney Plus has stood out as the most successful new service in the so-called "streaming wars."

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus grew to 118.1 million subscribers as of Oct. 2, Disney said Wednesday. That's a 60% jump from a year earlier, but it also means Disney Plus added only 2.1 million new members in the three-month fiscal quarter, a sharp slowdown. It coincides with a programming dry spell on Disney Plus, when the service premiered programs like Star Wars and Marvel animated shows and a Billie Eilish special but was light on breakout, gotta-see-it programs like The Mandalorian or Loki earlier this year. 

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, had nearly 214 million global members at the end of September. Netflix, though, accumulated its massive subscriber base in the decade-plus since it started streaming. Disney Plus launched less than two years ago. 

Wednesday, Disney also noted that Hulu subscribers grew to 43.8 million and that ESPN Plus membership rose to 17.1 million. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

