Denon Preps Two New 8K Receivers Under $700

Denon has unveiled two new AV receivers for smaller rooms which offer networked audio and support for 8K video.

The Denon AVR-S770H is a 7.2-channel receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, while the AVR-S670H includes 5.2 channels and Dolby TrueHD support.

Both receivers offer 75W per channel (8 ohm, stereo), and include six HDMI ports -- three of which have 8K HDMI video capability and the gaming friendly 4K/120Hz. They also include the company's own HEOS multi-room audio and Audyssey MultEQ calibration.

The new Denon models follow up on the AVR-S970H which was released in late 2022. Denon has been one of the most consistent AV manufacturers with a new model almost every year, while competitors like Sony and Onkyo slowed down or even stopped during the pandemic.

The Denon AVR-S770H ($649) AVR-S670H ($549) are available for pre-order and will go on sale in the coming weeks.