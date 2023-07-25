Denon Preps Two New 8K Receivers Under $700
The Denon AVR-S770H and AVR-S670H are new for 2023 and include six HDMI inputs.
Denon has unveiled two new AV receivers for smaller rooms which offer networked audio and support for 8K video.
The Denon AVR-S770H is a 7.2-channel receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, while the AVR-S670H includes 5.2 channels and Dolby TrueHD support.
Both receivers offer 75W per channel (8 ohm, stereo), and include six HDMI ports -- three of which have 8K HDMI video capability and the gaming friendly 4K/120Hz. They also include the company's own HEOS multi-room audio and Audyssey MultEQ calibration.
The new Denon models follow up on the AVR-S970H which was released in late 2022. Denon has been one of the most consistent AV manufacturers with a new model almost every year, while competitors like Sony and Onkyo slowed down or even stopped during the pandemic.
The Denon AVR-S770H ($649) AVR-S670H ($549) are available for pre-order and will go on sale in the coming weeks.