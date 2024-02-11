'Deadpool 3' Super Bowl Trailer Shows Wade Wilson With the TVA

The Merc with a Mouth is coming in fresh for 2024, with his wise-cracking tongue in peak form. Marvel dropped its first official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and it shows Ryan Reynold's Deadpool ready to dive into action with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

In true Wade Wilson fashion, the Super Bowl ad winks and delivers a few burns. Deadpool tells the TVA that pegging isn't new for him, "but it is for Disney."

The plot? Time travel. Fans will recognize the TVA (Time Variance Authority) -- managers of all timelines -- from Loki's Disney Plus series. The TVA recruits a version of Deadpool to be a hero, and demonstrates his importance by flashing a couple prominent avengers on the screen: Ironman and Captain America. But he finally gets to join forces with X-Men mutant Wolverine for on a mission. Will it involve Kang the Conqueror and a legion of variants? It seems so.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters July 26. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who also worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. The cast is set to include Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Once part of 20th Century, the anti-hero franchise was purchased Disney, home of Marvel Studios.