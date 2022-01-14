Clip this discounted tiny JBL speaker to anything for hours of entertainment

David Carnoy/CNET

With the release of the newer JBL Clip 4, we were excited to see the Clip 3 start to drop in price, and that's exactly what has happened. True, this previous-gen spherical model is no longer the most advanced on the market, but it's still a solid and dependable portable bluetooth, and now, it's affordable too. Right now, you can pick up the JBL Clip 3 for just $40, half the price of the newer Clip 4, for one of Amazon's "deals of the day." This offer expires tonight at 2:55 AM EST.

For half the price of its successor, the JBL Clip 3 boasts and impressive array of specs, even including some that the Clip 4 lack. For one, the Clip 3 is completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, meaning it can even handle being fully submerged in water. On a single charge, it delivers up to 10 hours of continuous playtime. It features a simple set of integrated controls, and a metal carabiner built directly into the speaker's frame clip it onto your bag or bike for easy listening when you're on the go. You can read David Carnoy's full review here.