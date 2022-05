Apple will launch a cheaper Apple TV model in the second half of this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Friday. It'll be part of the company's attempt to improve the cost structure of the device line, Kuo noted in a tweet.

"I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors," the analyst wrote.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

