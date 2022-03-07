Bundle a Discounted Fire TV With 2 Free Weeks of Sling TV and Stream March Madness With Ease

Deal Savings Price

I can't believe we're already a full week into March, but here we are. March Madness, the huge college basketball tournament, kicks off on March 13 and runs through April 4 this year. If you've been wondering how to stream it in the best quality and the easiest way, this deal is the one for you. Right now, Amazon is not only discounting it's Fire TV devices but the company is also including a with the purchase.

From the Fire TV Stick Lite to the Fire TV Cube and everything in between, nearly all of Amazon's streaming media players are on sale right now and come with a free 14-day trial of Sling TV. With this, you'll be able to stream the upcoming March Madness tournament, other sports, movies and your favorite TV shows with ease.

Sling currently only offers new customers a seven-day free trial. This deal offers double that and will be enough to almost get you through the entire tournament. There are a few different Fire TV models available as part of this sale, with the most affordable option starting at just $20. Here are the ones on sale right now that come with the free trial:

