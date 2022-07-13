British Open 2022: TV Schedule, Tee Times, How to Watch Tiger Woods

When we last saw Tiger Woods on a golf course, he was dragging his bad leg around the Masters in April. Woods skipped the US Open last month to prepare for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. It could be the last time we see Woods play the fabled Old Course, the site of two of his three Open Championship victories and considered the oldest golf course in the world, where the sport was first played in the 15th century.

Collin Morikawa is the defending champion, having won the tournament last year at Royal St George's. Rory McIlroy has been on a heater of late and is among the favorites, though it would be his first major championship since 2014. Other names to watch this week are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Scheffler is the top-ranked golfer in the world and won the Masters earlier this year for his first major championship. Rahm won his first major last year at the US Open and is currently third in the world rankings. The fifth-ranked Schauffele won the last two tournaments he has played, including the Scottish Open leading up to St. Andrews. Spieth is ranked 12th and is the owner of three major titles, but hasn't won one since 2017. After winning the US Open last month, Fitzpatrick has upped his ranking to 10th in the world.

With the time difference between Scotland and the US, golf fans across the pond will need to either stay up late or get up early to watch the majority of each round. You can see the tee times here for the first two rounds. The first group tees off at 6:35 a.m. local time on Thursday -- that's 1:35 a.m. ET (10:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday). Woods' group is one of the last to tee off Thursday at 9:59 a.m. ET (6:59 a.m. PT). On Friday, Woods is scheduled to tee off at 4:58 a.m. ET (1:58 a.m. PT).

Here's what you need to know to watch the world's best golfers battle the tough conditions and unpredictable weather on Scotland's east coast.

Live TV and streaming schedule

The British Open will be broadcast on NBC and USA Network as well as NBC's Peacock streaming service. USA will broadcast the bulk of the first two rounds, while NBC and Peacock will have most of the weekend coverage for the final two rounds. Peacock will also show featured groups and holes each day of the tournament.

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Peacock

4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Round 3 on Saturday

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on USA

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Final round on Sunday

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on USA

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service or NBC's Peacock streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer NBC and USA Network. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

You can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the Open. Peacock will show NBC's live coverage for each round along with exclusive live coverage at the start of each day. It will also show featured groups and featured holes during all four days of the tournament. Read our Peacock review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.