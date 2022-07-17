Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
British Open 2022: TV Schedule, How to Watch the Final Round

Here's how cord-cutters can watch the final round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Matt Elliott
Heading into the final round at St. Andrews Sunday, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland of Norway are tied atop the leaderboard after both shooting 66 in round three, enough to overtake American Cameron Young by four shots. South Korean Si Woo Kim and Americans Dustin Johnson and Scotty Scheffler remain within striking distance. Tiger Woods had a short stay, missing the cut after two poor rounds on the Old Course.

With the time difference between Scotland and the US, golf fans across the pond will need to get up early to watch the final round. Live coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT) on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch the world's best golfers battle the tough conditions and unpredictable weather on Scotland's east coast.

Live TV and streaming schedule

The British Open will be broadcast on NBC and USA Network as well as NBC's Peacock streaming service. USA will show early-morning coverage before the broadcast shifts to NBC and Peacock for the rest of the day. Peacock will also show featured groups and holes each day of the tournament.

Here's the broadcast schedule for the final round (all times ET):

Final round on Sunday

  • 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on USA
  • 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service or NBC's Peacock streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer NBC and USA Network. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

You can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

Peacock

Carries NBC's coverage and featured holes/groups

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the Open. Peacock will show NBC's live coverage for each round along with exclusive live coverage at the start of each day. It will also show featured groups and featured holes during all four days of the tournament.

Sling TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

FuboTV

Carries NBC and USA Network

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and USA Network

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.