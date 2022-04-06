Bring the Party With You Using This Discounted Bluetooth Speaker With Lightshow

Anker

Amp up any party with powerful sound and a dazzling lightshow. No matter where you go, the ultra-portable Flare 2 is a perfect companion that can withstand spills, rain and even submersion in water, so it's durable enough to take anywhere. And with up to 12 hours of playtime, the party won't stop. You can at Amazon right now, bringing the price to just $60.

Durability isn't the only thing this speaker has going for it. In addition to having an IPX7 waterproof rating, the Flare 2 also delivers impressive audio. The 360-degree speaker features dual drivers and passive radiators that combine with BassUp technology to provide immersive sound both indoors and outside. It also features double light-rings that simultaneously light up the dance floor and shine up toward the ceiling, creating atmospheric illumination.

There are 6 lighting modes to choose from that will respond to the beat of your music. Plus, it includes PartyCast technology which allows you to sync light and sound across multiple speakers via a single device to cover any size space.