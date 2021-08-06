Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are down to $189 (all-time low)

If you've been dancing around the idea of springing for a great set of headphones, an opportunity to do so without spending a fortune is abreast.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, CNET readers can score Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones for $189. We even negotiated a promo code CNETFS to plug in at checkout that'll knock $8 off and cover the shipping fee. (This comes from MorningSave. If you happen to have a membership with that vendor, you already get free shipping, and your final price will be $181.)

For comparison, the same model is currently on sale at . So yeah, this is a mighty good deal and the lowest we've seen these headphones drop to date.

For more on these high-profile 'phones, I'll direct you to David Carnoy's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise canceling.

There are also newer Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to consider, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35s. Still, unless you're a serious audiophile with oodles of cash to burn, I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the QC35 model -- and definitely happier with the price.