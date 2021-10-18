Black Friday pricing comes early: TCL 6-Series TVs on sale starting at $700

David Katzmeier/CNET

The leaves are falling and so are the prices on some of our favorite TVs. Today, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV -- ranked as the best TV for the money overall -- is on sale at multiple retailers. It features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED technology and full-array local dimming. The TCL 6-Series is perfect for gamers since it sports a THX mode that combines high contrast with low-input lag for smooth gameplay. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still considered a current model for 2021.

The 6-Series also comes with Roku, CNET's favorite TV operating system. One of the main reasons I like Roku is because it features a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. It also offers the most streaming app options, the simplest streaming platform interface and the best search. Note that TCL also released a version of the 6-Series with Google TV.

Read More: TCL 6-Series (2020) Roku TV review

The TV had some issues with low-light dimming in testing, but overall, this TCL TV combines great picture quality with the fantastic Roku operating system for a package that offers tremendous value. It's also one of the best TVs to give for the holidays for any TV lover.

Most people with larger family rooms will be happy with the 65-inch (model 65R635) TCL 6-Series.

This 75-inch (model 75R635) version of the 6-Series is perfect for large spaces.