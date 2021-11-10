Black Friday deals at Target now: Dyson vacuums, Beats headphones, Keurig coffee and more

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is quickly approaching, but you don't have to wait until Nov. 26 to snag a great bargain. Target has rolling Black Friday deals deals all month long. Every Sunday through the holiday season, Target will be adding a new selection of holiday deals to keep the savings rolling with deep discounts on home, kitchen, electronics, and more. Plus, plenty of the products from the first round are still on sale (albeit at a slightly smaller discount). Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find it discounted another 20% in the days ahead? Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. If an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, Target will let customers price-match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

Two important things to keep in mind:

Some of these deals will require you to pick them up at your local Target.

Amazon is matching prices on many, but not all, of these deals right now.

We will keep updating this page with all the latest early Black Friday deals from Target as they are released. Without further ado, let's check out the best Target deals we're seeing right now.

Dyson Clear out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this lightweight and cordless versatile vacuum. Read our take on the Dyson V8 here.

Patrick Holland/CNET With 3GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel triple camera, and a 6.4-inch screen, the Moto G Fast is a nice budget alternative to handsets like the iPhone and Pixel that cost three or four times as much. This model comes unlocked, so you can activate it with your preferred carrier. Amazon has also price-matched this deal. Read more about the Moto G Fast.

Google Compatible with smart devices like TVs, thermostats, and lights, with the Google Nest Mini you can control your whole home with just the sound of your voice. The voice activated google assistant can also play your favorite music or answer your questions about the weather and news, all you have to do is ask "Hey Google." Also, Best Buy has price-matched this deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Also, Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Keurig Brew just a single cup or a full pot with this two-in-one coffee maker. Compatible with both Keurig K-Cup pods and your favorite brand of ground coffee.

More great Target deals available now