Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022

A new big screen could make somebody's holiday very special. Here are our favorite TV gifts, from budget to high-end.

David Katzmaier headshot
Sarah Lord headshot
David Katzmaier
Sarah Lord
5 min read
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, the time to buy is pretty much right now. TV prices start falling in the weeks before Black Friday, and there are already quite a few early TV deals and discounts that you can take advantage of right now. Now comes the tough part -- figuring which is the best TV for that special someone (or, let's face it, yourself). Fortunately, CNET is here to help. After extensive testing in our hands-on TV lab, we've rounded up some great value models that will make the best gift this season. 

For this list, all the prices you'll see are for 65-inch models, unless otherwise noted. Although most of these TVs are 2022 models, a few came out in 2020. These remain on our list because we think they still offer a good combination of features and value.

Looking for a specific screen size? Check out: 43-inch TVs, 55-inch TVs65-inch TVs and 75-inch TVs.
David Katzmaier/CNET

TCL 6-Series

Best TV for the money
Nov 2020

Sizes

55-, 65-, 75-inch

TV Technology

QLED with Mini-LED

Smart TV

Yes (Roku TV)

Resolution

4K

HDMI Ports

4

No TV we've ever tested offers this much picture quality for as little cash. The TCL 6-Series Dolby Vision HDR TV has an excellent image thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It's also a solid choice for gamers, with a THX mode that combines low input lag and high contrast. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite.

This TV first came out in 2020 but is still a current model and remains our top choice. TCL also sells an 8K version of the 6-Series, but we don't think it's worth the extra money, as well as a Google-powered version we have yet to review (although according to TCL its image quality is the same as this Roku version).

Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-inch (The prices shown below are for the 65-inch size.)

Read our TCL 6-Series (2020 Roku TV) review.

 

$950 at Amazon
$950 at Best Buy
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for TCL 6-Series
Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL 4-Series

Best budget TV

Sizes

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

TV Technology

LED

Smart TV

Yes (Roku TV)

Resolution

4K

HDMI Ports

3

Roku is our favorite platform for live TV streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, and it's even better baked into the TV. This TCL 4-Series can't beat the models above on image quality -- its 4K resolution and HDR performance don't do much to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. 

We haven't reviewed the latest version of this TV, the TCL S455 series, but it has similar specifications and we expect it to perform basically the same as the earlier model we did review.

Note that TCL also makes a Google TV and an Android TV version of the 4-Series. We haven't reviewed them, but we expect similar picture quality to the Roku version.

Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch. (The prices shown below are for the 50-inch size.)

$300 at Best Buy
$300 at Target
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for TCL 4-Series
David Katzmaier/CNET

LG OLED C2

Best high-end TV for the money

Sizes

42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-inch

TV Technology

OLED

Smart TV

Yes (webOS)

Resolution

4K

HDMI Ports

4

The C2 represents the pinnacle of picture quality at a price that's admittedly high, but not too crazy. It beats any non-OLED TV on this list, including the Samsung QN90B below, with its perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing. It also has the superb gaming features, making it the perfect companion to an Xbox Series X or S, PlayStation 5 or both. The C2 comes in a wide variety of sizes as well, although the bigger models are really expensive.

Improvements over the C1 from last year include carbon-fiber construction for up to 47% lighter weight -- the 65-inch version we reviewed weighs just 37 pounds with its stand, compared to 72 pounds for the 65-inch C1 -- as well as some additional tweaks to game mode and a new "always ready" feature. 

Sizes: 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-inch. (The prices shown below are for the 65-inch size.)

Read our LG C2 series OLED TV review.

 

$1,697 at Amazon
$1,700 at Best Buy
$1,700 at Target
You're receiving price alerts for LG OLED C2
Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung QN90B

Best high-end TV that's not an OLED

Sizes

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

TV Technology

QLED with Mini-LED

Smart TV

Yes (Tizen)

Resolution

4K

HDMI Ports

4

Looking to give a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90B is your best bet. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in our side-by-side tests, but the QN90B QLED screen comes closer than ever. 

Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch. (The prices shown below are for the 65-inch size.)

Read our Samsung QN90B review.

 

$1,600 at Samsung
$1,600 at Best Buy
$1,598 at Crutchfield
You're receiving price alerts for Samsung QN90B
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Vizio V-series

Best budget TV runner-up

Vizio's V-series is our favorite budget alternative to the TCL 4-Series Roku TV. We liked Roku's smart TV system better (sound familiar?), but the V-series has some advantages, including a better remote with voice and more advanced picture settings. Picture quality between the two was basically the same, so if you don't have a preference, it makes sense to get the cheapest one.

Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 58- 65-, 75-inch.

$448 at Walmart
David Katzmaier/CNET

Samsung Q60B series

Best design, features in a midpriced TV

Sizes

43-, 50-, 55-, 60-, 65-, 70-, 75-, 85-inch

TV Technology

QLED

Smart TV

Yes (Tizen)

Resolution

4K

HDMI Ports

3

Samsung is the brand that sells more TVs than anyone, and one of its most popular is the Q60 series. Its sleek QLED screen design stands out compared with the other TVs on this list -- even though the ultrathin OLED models are sleeker -- and it offers better features, image quality and more sizes than models like the TCL 4-Series and Sony X80K. The TVs listed in this article are all superior values, but if you want a Samsung TV and can't afford the top-tier models, this is a great choice.

Note that the 2021 version, the Q60A, is still on sale and can be cheaper than the Q60B in some sizes. The newer version measured brighter in our tests, but if you want the best deal, stick with the Q60A if it's still available.

Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 60- 65-, 70- 75-, 85-inch. (The prices shown below are for the 55-inch size.)

$750 at Best Buy
$799 at AppliancesConnection
$748 at Crutchfield
You're receiving price alerts for Samsung Q60B series

Other stuff to know about giving a new TV for the 2022 holidays 

We're sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

  • In our opinion, bigger is better. In general, your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.
  • If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a streaming device from Roku, Amazon, Google or Apple. They're generally cheap and easy to use for streaming services -- and they receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks of the best streaming devices here.
  • The sound quality of most built-in speakers is terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars here.

