Best TVs for the big game 2022

After wild Divisional and Championship rounds, the upstart Cincinnati Bengals are set to meet the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 for the NFL title. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which just so happens to be the Ram's home turf. This is the second consecutive year that the host city's team has made it to the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won it at home last season. Will the Rams follow in their footsteps or will second-year phenom Joe Burrow lead the Bengals to the promised land? If the rest of the playoffs were any indication, this matchup looks like it could be an all-time classic. Some think that a game this exciting should have a TV that is up to the task.

Big games like this are a great excuse to invest in a big screen, and TV makers and retailers are rolling out their 2022 discounts. Price cuts aren't quite as deep as they were on Black Friday, but you'll still find some of our favorite TVs on sale. New 2022 models are set to roll out in the coming months, so this will most likely be the last time you'll be able to snag a bargain on a new TV until prices drop again in the fall.

Here's some deals on the best TVs starting at 65 inches and going up (way up) from there. And remember that if it doesn't ship in time to arrive before the game, check a traditional store like Walmart or Best Buy for pick-up options.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for live TV streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, and it's even better baked into the TV. This TCL 4-Series is our favorite cheap TV. It's not going to blow you away with its picture quality, but it's perfectly fine for most people. Those looking to go large for the big game will find that the 85-inch model is currently back at its all-time Amazon low. It also comes in smaller models, including 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch varieties. Read our TCL 4-Series review.

Samsung So what if image quality isn't your highest priority -- but size is? This Samsung is $100 cheaper than the 85-inch TCL 4-Series. It doesn't have Roku built in, but it is still a great price on an absolutely gigantic TV. It might not perform as well as some of the others on this list, but it's from a reputable brand and size makes up for a lot. Of course, if you really want a Roku, you can just add your own. Also available in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio's V-series is one of our favorite budget TVs. We liked Roku's smart TV system better, but the V-series has some advantages, including a better remote with voice and more advanced picture settings. The 65-inch model is back to its Black Friday pricing, matching an all-time low. It is also available in 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch models. Read our Vizio V-Series review.

Amazon Tied into Amazon's ecosystem and looking for a huge, budget-friendly TV? The new 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni series might be just what you're looking for. This 4K TV comes with Dolby Vision support and built-in microphones for hands-free use of Alexa. It's also back to its all-time low just in time for the big game. It also comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch varieties.

