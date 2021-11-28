The best early Cyber Monday deals at Target

Deal Savings Price































Black Friday has come and gone but the deals are lingering like that one cousin on Thanksgiving. Speaking of deals, Cyber Monday savings are in full swing at Target. The retailer's Black Friday into Cyber Monday sale includes one of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch SE (but act fast, as there is limited availability). You'll also find major price drops on Google Pixel 6, Oculus Quest 2, and more. You can discover amazing Cyber Monday deals for Sunday and Monday online only, at Traget!

You can browse all of the hundreds of deals happening now at Target on its Cyber Monday homepage above, but with huge sales at other major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, who's got the time? Well, we do. We've plowed through page after page to bring you the absolute best deals Target is offering right now. Note that some of these items have limited availability, and will require you to pick them up in person if they're available at a store in your area. Without further ado, these are the best deals happening at Target.

Best Cyber Monday deals at Target

These comfortable noise-canceling headphones are currently $100 off at Target for Black Friday. The headphones offer multiple-device pairing, adaptive sound control, improved voice calling and are available in silver or black.

Facebook Like other retailers, Target doesn't offer a direct discount on the Quest 2, but you will get a $50 gift card that can be used toward a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on.

Asus This 14-inch laptop has a full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. It may not be suitable for gaming or video editing, but it's perfect for web browsing and watching Netflix.

PowerXL Air fryers have been all the rage lately, and for good reason. They can cook up hot, delicious meals much faster than a traditional oven or deep fryer, and with a fraction of the mess. This high-capacity model from PowerXL even features two frying baskets so you can easily cook multiple items at the same time.

Hoover This upright vacuum is designed for both hardwood and carpet and features a 25-foot cord that can retract with the push of a button.

SodaStream The SodaStream Terra was featured as part of Target's early deals, but as part of its main event it's dropped another $10, bringing it to its lowest price to date.

Philips Electric toothbrushes really do help get your mouth next-level clean and this option from Philips offers up to 14 days of brushing per charge. You only get one set of adult teeth, so make a small investment to help keep them clean.

Patrick Holland/CNET The Pixel 6 is the newest model in Google's line of phones, boasting a smooth 6.4-inch display, impressive 50-megapixel camera and Google's custom-built Tensor processor.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE is seeing its first price drops ever this Black Friday shopping season. The $220 price is for the 40mm model, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $250). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. Note: The Apple Watch SE is also on sale at Best Buy for $1 cheaper. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

TCL This 55-inch TCL TV boasts a 4K picture with high dynamic range and instant access to hundreds of streaming services right out of the box. The TV was featured in Target's wave of early deals, and just dropped another $20.

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a quality 10.1-inch, 1080p display. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It is also price-matched at Best Buy and Amazon.

KitchenAid This KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixer offers a lot of power and versatility in a compact package. It features 10 speed settings and a bowl-lift design that is perfect for larger batches and dense ingredients. It comes with a set of whisks, flat beaters and a dough hook, but there are over 10 additional attachments available to help you get even more out of this mixer without sacrificing more counter space.

Nintendo Both the Mario and Luigi sets will be on sale for $60, which is the best price we've seen to date. This kit lets you use your Switch to control a real-life Mario Kart race by setting up the course on your floor and watching it come to life on your screen in augmented reality.

Great early deals still available

Like most major retailers, Target has been rolling out Cyber Monday deals. While its big sale might have added lots of great new items, there's plenty of impressive discounts from the earlier Black Friday sale waves that are still available.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Be aware, however, that this design dates back several years. Note: Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Keurig This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.

TCL This 4K TV is a solid bet, making this a good deal for the quality.

Google It's compatible with smart devices like TVs, thermostats and lights, meaning you can control your home using Google with only your voice. Built-in Google Assistant can also play your favorite music or answer questions about the weather and news. All you have to do is say, "Hey Google." Note: Best Buy has price-matched this deal.

Oral B This electric toothbrush deal comes with a replacement head and travel case. It also features "smart modes" for brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive and Intense Interactive display for real-time coaching. You can track your brushing habits when you connect to the Oral-B app as well.

More great early deals still available

