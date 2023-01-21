Google Layoffs Top Phones Coming in 2023 Stamp Prices Go Up Sunday New Movies in 2023 Grocery Prices Video Games vs. Winter Blues Duolingo Made Me a Monster Year of the Rabbit
Best Soundbars and Audio for the Big Game 2023

Upgrade your audio system for football's biggest contest with the best soundbar for sports.

Ty Pendlebury headshot
Ty Pendlebury
2 min read

You may have bought yourself a TV to watch this year's Super Bowl or another of your favorite professional sports, but the picture is only half of the story. Compared to the cruddy speakers in a TV, a soundbar or full-fledged speaker system makes sporting events both more exciting and easier to track -- and you don't need to spend much at all.

Systems start around $100 with features like Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while the more expensive systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you can find something to heighten your football experience. Then, when the big game is over, our picks continue to sound good with everything you throw at them.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku Streambar

Save $17
2023

Soundbars with onboard streamers are relatively new, but the Roku Streambar is the best so far, with excellent sound for a bargain price. It will let you watch the game on the CBS Sports app while bringing the all-important dialogue to the fore. Just add a 4K TV.

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

$105 at Amazon
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Polk Audio Signa S3

Save $50

If you want better sound than the Roku, the Polk Signa S3 offers superlative audio performance helped along by a potent, wireless subwoofer. This soundbar offers the best of both worlds -- great dialogue during the game, and excellent musical performance for the half-time show.

Read our Polk Signa S3 review.

 

$249 at Amazon
Ty.Pendlebury

Sony HT-G700

Save $100

The crowd may be smaller this year -- an estimated 22,000 people -- but you still want to be able to hear the supporters holler during the critical plays. The Sony HT-G700 offers the envelopment of a roaring stadium with just a single speaker due to its excellent surround-sound engine. It will even do a decent job at Dolby Atmos soundtracks, too.

Read our Sony HT-G700 review.

 

$399 at Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2: $280

Save $120
2021

Say you already have a stereo amp or receiver and want to upgrade your main speakers? Improving your system's sound quality doesn't come more affordable than the amazing Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2. It will lift veils from your existing system's dialogue and breathe new life into music. Don't miss that play again!

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

 

$280 at Amazon
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Vizio Elevate P514A-H6

Save $200

If you want the full surround-sound sporting experience, then you'll want actual rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers excellent sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects.

Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

 

$800 at Best Buy
$800 at Amazon
