Best Soundbar Deals: Save $250 on the LG SP8YA, $182 on Samsung A550

With more movies heading directly to streaming services than ever before, you don't need to head to the theater to catch all the latest blockbusters. And with a soundbar, you can get the movie theatre experience of stunning, immersive audio right in your own living room. There are tons of different set-ups out there, from basic sets that only include the soundbar, to full surround sound systems with multiple wireless speakers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar in 2022 which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.

And finding the right system doesn't mean you have to break the bank. There are plenty of soundbar deals out there, with discounts on everything from entry-level options to high-end set-ups. Below, you'll find our round-up of the best soundbar deals and sales that you can shop right now. Offers are sure to come and go, so be sure to check back often to be sure you're getting the best price out there.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET This Vizio soundbar system was our favorite of the year for under $500. It supports DTS:X and Dolby Atmos playback, and the soundbar itself is equipped with two up-firing speakers for immersive overhead sound. This set also includes a 6-inch wireless subwoofer for deep, rich bass and two low profile speakers for a customizable surround sound set-up. Plus, when you connect it to your TV using the HDMI cable, you can adjust the speaker volume using the TV remote, so no more juggling remotes.

LG This set-up consists of a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, and features some of the best sound quality you'll find on this list. With 3.1.2 channels, it brings 440W of premium 24bit high-res audio right to your living room. And with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X it offers and immersive, theater quality listening experience. It's also equipped with 5.1 Bluetooth built-in, so you can stream music or audio right from your phone or laptop, and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands free voice control.

Samsung At nearly half off its original price, this Samsung HW-A550 deal is the biggest discount you'll find on this list. Priced at less than $200, it offers some impressive specs including support for Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound that surrounds you. It can connect to your TV through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an HDMI cord, and it features adaptive sound for optimized audio whether your watching movies, sports or playing video games. This 2.1 channel set up includes the soundbar and a wireless subwoofer.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Even at full price, the Vizio V21-H8 was our top pick as the best soundbar for your money in 2022. It's optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for room-filling 3D sound. At just 5 inches, the wireless subwoofer is a little on the small side, but still manages to produce pretty impressive quality sound. It also supports Bluetooth streaming, and compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. Read our Vizio V21 review.