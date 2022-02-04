Best soundbar deals for the big game 2022

You may have bought yourself a spectacular new TV to watch the Los Angeles Rams versus the Cincinnati Bengals, but the picture is only half of the story. Compared to the cruddy speakers in a TV, a soundbar or full-fledged speaker system makes sporting events both more exciting and easier to follow -- and you don't need to spend much at all, thanks to these deals.

Sales prices on soundbars start at around $100 with features like Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while the more expensive systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you can find something to heighten your football experience. Then, when the big game is over, our top picks continue to sound good with everything you throw at them.

Sarah Tew/CNET Soundbars with onboard streamers are still uncommon, but the Roku Streambar is the best so far, with excellent sound for a bargain price. It will let you watch the game on the Peacock app while bringing the all-important dialogue to the fore. Just add a 4K TV. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Vizio The Vizio M512a-H6 may not have the catchy name of the rest of the systems here, but it more than makes up for this with stellar performance. With Dolby Atmos capability and dedicated surrounds this speaker is able to turn any sports or TV show into an event. You're unlikely to see another Atmos soundbar this good at this price for a long time.

LG I've yet to formally review the diminutive LG Eclair, but I've found it to have a big expansive sound from only two compact boxes. The compact subwoofer packs a punch, and the Dolby Atmos compatibility gives the system more flexibility. At $600 it's pretty pricey, but at $400 it's well worth a look. Read our LG Eclair QP5 hands-on.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you want the full surround-sound sporting experience, you'll want actual rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer. It offers excellent sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects. Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

