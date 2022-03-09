Best Sonos Deals: Save $49 on a Pair of Sonos Five Speakers

Sonos is the OG of multiroom audio, letting you listen to your music around your home over a stable Wi-Fi connection, rather than spotty Bluetooth. It has expanded its lineup over the years to where it now offers a wide range of speakers, from outdoor and tabletop speakers to soundbars and subwoofers.

Sonos has long been known for its stellar sound quality, and its latest S2 operating system supports hi-res audio standards like Dolby Atmos. Wi-Fi playback is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, so you can cast audio directly from your favorite music app without needing to use the Sonos app, and Sonos' portable speakers add versatility with Bluetooth playback. Sonos's smart speakers have Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on board too, so you can use voice commands to control your music without picking up your phone.

Despite the variety of Sonos' speakers, one thing remains constant: the dearth of deals. Its speakers are rarely discounted, although Sonos does offer refurbished products that look and feel new and come with a full warranty. Amazon and other retailers are selling Sonos speakers for the same price as you'll find direct from Sonos. The only Sonos deals we see right now are from the Sonos website, where you can or .

We've assembled Sonos' most popular products here and will update this story as we find Sonos speakers on sale.

Sonos portable speakers

These are Sonos' most versatile speakers, offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth playback as well as a battery and weatherproofing for outdoor use.

Sonos The Roam is the smallest and most affordable speaker in the Sonos lineup. It's weatherproof and gets its Roam moniker for its ability to switch automatically between Wi-Fi when you're at home and Bluetooth when you're, well, roaming. You can bark voice commands at it via Alexa or Google Assistant when the speaker is on your Wi-Fi network. And we found it produces impressive sound for a speaker its size. Read our Sonos Roam review.

Sonos The SL version of the Roam omits the microphone and costs $20 less. It's a good pick if you want to save money or have privacy concerns about Amazon or Google listening to you inside your home.

The Move is Sonos' largest portable smart speaker. It offers the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as the Roam and is weatherproofed, too, for use indoors and out. It's considerably bigger than the Roam and costs more than twice as much, but it also produces bigger sound with better bass. Read our Sonos Move review.

Sonos wireless speakers

These speakers let you play music wirelessly from your phone or another device, but unlike Sonos' portable models meant for indoor and outdoor use, they cannot run on battery and do not offer any weatherproofing.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One combines speaker smarts, sound quality and affordability. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant and boasts a bigger, fuller sound than nearly every other smart speaker. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth playback, giving it some versatility even if you shouldn't leave it outdoors. Read our Sonos One review.

Sonos The SL skips the microphone and Amazon and Google voice commands, and costs $20 less than the Sonos One.

Sonos The Five is a big, tabletop speaker that operates over Wi-Fi. It lacks both Bluetooth connectivity and an onboard voice assistant. It can be positioned horizontally for stereo sound and switches to mono sound when sitting vertically. With its 3.5mm audio jack, you can connect a turntable, CD player or another device directly to the Five.

Sonos soundbars and subwoofers

A soundbar or a subwoofer -- or both -- will greatly improve your home theater.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The second-gen Beam is a compact soundbar with Dolby Atmos that makes movies sound huge with its virtual surround capabilities. It's also a smart speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant on board. Read our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars you can buy. Unlike the Beam, the Arc packs in an integrated subwoofer. Even though it costs hundreds more than the Beam, you don't need to buy a separate subwoofer to rattle the windows. Read our Sonos Arc review.