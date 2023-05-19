Best Roku TV for 2023

Most TVs now have a smart TV system for easily watching the best streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and Netflix. These systems all offer access to the biggest streaming apps, but there are differences among them. Some offer robust search, a clean interface and a plethora of smaller apps to choose from, while others can be cluttered, slow and difficult to navigate.

At CNET, as part of our rigorous side-by-side TV testing regimen, we've reviewed all of the major smart TV systems. We prefer Roku's system for its simplicity, effective search features and its vast catalog of supported apps and services. While it's not the only good OS -- Google TV also has impressive features -- we generally find that Roku is the easiest to use.

What's the best Roku TV overall?

The best Roku TV tested and reviewed by CNET is the TCL 6-Series Roku TV. Year after year, it's been our top pick because it just keeps getting better. It offers excellent image quality for the money, extras for gaming, a stand that accommodates a soundbar and, of course, the Roku TV OS. However, there are plenty of other TVs with the Roku platform built in.

Roku itself makes TVs now, but it also continues to sell sets made by partner manufacturers, like TCL, Hisense, Onn, Pioneer and Sharp. These televisions generally tend to sit at the low end of the price and picture quality spectrum. And you won't find a Roku-branded top-of-the-line OLED TV yet, despite Roku offering manufacturers a blueprint on how to make one. For now, TCL's mini-LED 6-Series TV is the most advanced Roku TV available.

Of course, you can turn any TV into a Roku by adding a Roku streaming device, which typically costs less than $50. You'll be sacrificing an HDMI port (and possibly a USB port, too). But in return, you can consider other TVs with higher-end options such as full-array local dimming, OLED screens, a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K UHD resolution, high dynamic range, a plethora of HDMI ports, and even gaming-centric features -- including variable refresh rate -- to go with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

But if you're convinced you want an all-in-one Roku TV, here are the best you can get.

Josh Goldman/CNET Roku Plus Series Best midpriced Roku TV The Roku Plus Series is one of the newest Roku TVs and, unlike the TCL-made Rokus on this list, this one is made by Roku itself, with no other brands on board. It adds a couple of step-up extras, including QLED and full-array local dimming, which helps deliver a better picture than the TCL 4-Series. It doesn't come with any gaming extras, like a 120Hz refresh rate, but it does offer a good mix of affordability and features for Roku-branded TVs. Read our Roku Plus Series Review. $400 at Best Buy

David Katzmaier TCL 4-Series Best budget Roku TV Sizes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch TV Technology LED Smart TV Yes (Roku TV) Resolution 4K HDMI Ports 3 The TCL 4-Series Roku TV doesn't have the same picture quality as the other two TVs on this list, but it fared well in our budget TV test. The 4-Series doesn't come with a ton of bells and whistles, as it lacks the Dolby Vision and gaming-focused perks. That said, the 4-Series is a great entry-level option for most people and could be a great purchase for those who prefer the Roku system and are looking for a one-stop smart TV solution. $380 at Walmart$280 at Best Buy





How does CNET test TVs?



Our TV reviews follow a rigorous, unbiased evaluation process honed over nearly two decades of TV reviews. Our primary TV test lab has specialized equipment for measuring light and color, including a Konica Minolta CS-2000 spectroradiometer, a Murideo Six-G 4K HDR signal generator and an AVPro Connect 8x8 4K HDR distribution matrix. We use Portrait Displays CalMan Ultimate software to evaluate and calibrate every TV we review. In every CNET TV review, three or more similar TVs are compared side by side in various lighting conditions with different content, including movies, TV shows and games, across a variety of test categories, from color to video processing to gaming to HDR. Our reviews also account for design, features, smart TV performance, HDMI input and gaming compatibility and more.

Roku TV FAQs



What's the difference between a Roku TV and a Roku streaming device? Both Roku TVs and streaming devices offer you access to the same software. The only difference is that this software comes built into a Roku TV, and you won't need to purchase a separate device to connect to a TV. A Roku streaming device is best suited for those who do not have a Roku TV and are looking to use the Roku software. The streaming device connects to the back of your TV through an HDMI input and can be accessed through the corresponding input button on your TV remote. Most Roku devices connected to newer TVs can be configured to automatically switch to the correct input when you press the power button on the Roku remote.

Can I use a Roku TV for gaming? You can connect any TV to a gaming console with an HDMI cable to play games, but only the TCL 6-Series Roku TV will offer gaming-specific features like 4K/120Hz and low input lag. Casual gamers might be happy to game on a TV without gaming-specific features, but those looking to get the most out of their Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X will want to stick with a TV like the 6-Series.

How big a TV should I get? In our opinion, bigger is better, and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality. The answer also depends on room size and seating distance: If you have a big room and sit farther away, you'll want a bigger TV.

