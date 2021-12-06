Best Roku device deals for the holidays: Roku Express 4K Plus for $30, Streambar for $86

Deal Savings Price















Streaming devices make great gifts. They can transform any TV into an entertainment hub where all of your favorite streaming services are easily accessible in one place. Roku had an initial wave of sales offering its best streaming devices at deep discounts, some of which peaked at or close to all-time low prices. While the initial wave of sales has passed, there are still some great holiday savings to be had, with new pricing and offers that we have updated for you below.

It's no secret that Roku has consistently been a favorite of ours. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our top overall pick with an excellent voice remote and 4K capability, but the price has gone up since the initial wave of Roku holiday sales. Meanwhile, the Roku Streambar is a great streamer-soundbar combination, perfect for smaller TVs, and it's at its lowest ever price of $86. And those looking for a wired Ethernet connection, along with Dolby Vision, might want to check out the flagship Roku Ultra. However, right now the Roku Express 4K Plus is just $30, so it is certainly worth checking out and certainly one of the best deals on this list.

Best Roku deals available for the holidays

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite streamer is now $10 off its normal price and close to an all-time Amazon low. We like the Roku operating system because it has the most streaming app options, the simplest streaming platform interface and the best search. It also has a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. The Express 4K Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR. (Even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will.) Thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. It makes a great gift for those looking to get the most out of streaming without breaking the bank. Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A combination soundbar/4K HDR streamer, Roku Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue. Even if you don't need the (excellent) streamer, the soundbar itself is a great deal at this price. Read our Roku Streambar review.

The Roku Express is compact and comes with a high speed HDMI cable for easy set up. It supports Apple AirPlay and is compatible with Siri, Alexa or Hey Google. Note, however, that this version does not come with a smart remote.

Walmart Walmart's exclusive version of the Roku Ultra is almost identical to the main Ultra and features a similar box design, an Ethernet port and support for 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. It comes with a remote that has a headphone jack for private listening. As for the differences between the Ultra and the Ultra LT? With this cheaper option you'll be giving up Dolby Atmos support, a USB port, personal shortcut keys on the remote and the (very useful) remote finder feature.

Roku The Roku LE is the cheapest streamer we've ever seen. It's a small dongle that connects to your TV and via an included HDMI cable, comes with a basic infrared remote and streams in HD (1080p) resolution. It's basically identical to the Roku Express except that it's white, not black. The LE is cheap, but we think it's still worth paying a bit more for a 4K Roku with a better remote, which are on sale for as little as $29. On the other hand at this price it makes sense if all you want is basic streaming for the lowest price. This device is exclusive to Walmart and is available now online and in stores starting Nov. 26.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best deal in streaming devices we've found. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for less than the Roku Express 4K Plus, our favorite overall streaming device. The two are nearly identical, so we recommend buying whichever one costs less. The Streaming Stick 4K offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, while the Express 4K Plus does not. The other main difference between the two is the Streaming Stick 4K's narrow rectangular design, which plugs directly into an HDMI slot in the back of the TV. Both streamers offer a voice remote, 4K HDR streaming and Roku's excellent interface, which we like better than Fire TV or Google TV. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

Roku This version of the Roku streaming stick spent more than three and a half years as CNET's favorite Roku and our favorite streaming device overall. Some of the other editions are just as good, now, so we recommend going with the version that suits your needs at the best price. You can read our review here.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Ultra, the company's flagship, standalone streamer, offers more conveniences than some of Roku's other models. It features Dolby Vision video, faster responses, improved Wi-Fi and a wired Ethernet port -- particularly welcome if your home Wi-Fi is overloaded. And while it comes with a good remote, including one that corresponds to a physical remote-finder button on the body of the Ultra, it's still not quite as impressive as the Voice Remote Pro. To complicate matters, the Express Plus 4K works with wired Ethernet dongles too, and adding a dongle and a Voice Remote Pro to the Express Plus 4K still typically costs less than an Ultra 4K UHD. However, the Ultra is easy to set up and might be worth the upgrade for anyone interested in a fast streaming device with Dolby Vision and a wired Ethernet port. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

Roku The Premiere is a 4K streamer with HDR10 compatibility and a straightforward remote -- no voice control or personal shortcuts. It's an old model, however, and unless you're really strapped for cash you're better off with the Streaming Stick 4K instead.