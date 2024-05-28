Best PC Speakers for 2024

Harman Kardon's SoundSticks have been around for 20 years and have always been a favorite of Mac users because they were marketed from the get-go to owners of the early iMacs.

The SoundSticks 4 offers some design changes over earlier iterations, particularly to the subwoofer, which has a cleaner, sleeker look without the plastic funnel inside. The SoundSticks 4 are rated for 140 watts of power -- the SoundSticks 3 were rated for 40 watts. Also, Bluetooth connectivity now comes standard (with the SoundSticks 3, there was a step-up model you had to buy to get Bluetooth). The speaker comes in two color options, one with white trim and one with black.

The system is a little more compact than you'd think seeing some of the pictures, and it does deliver strong sound with bass that will rattle a table at higher volumes if you leave the sub on your desk (the sub is slightly smaller at 5.25 inches compared to 6 inches for the SoundSticks 3). From what I remember of the SoundSticks 3, this new model does sound fuller.

The only fault I found with it was the lack of a wired digital connection. Like the previous version, there's an analog cable that you plug into the headphone jack or auxiliary output on your computer or another device. As a result, I tended to just use Bluetooth, which gives you more flexibility with the placement of the sub (the power cord is a little short). You do have to connect the elegant mini tower satellite speakers to the sub with cables that are color-labeled for easy hookup, so the sub has to stay pretty close to the satellites.

It's also worth noting that you don't have to be a Mac user to buy these speakers. They're compatible with any audio device that has Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio-out port.