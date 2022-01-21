Best OLED TV deals: Grab a 48-inch for $850 or a 65-inch for $1,500 today

When shopping for a new TV there are many factors to consider, but it often comes down to cost and visual quality. Unfortunately, those two things can often be at odds. OLED TVs are arguably some of the best smart TVs on the market. Lighter and thinner than LED competitors, they are known for delivering the best image quality available, which has made them popular picks in recent years. Delivering true blacks and deep color saturation, the contrast and sharpness of an OLED TV is unbeatable. In terms of graphics, motion quality and other aspects of display, they outshine the best in LCD, LED and comparable technology. But that comes at a premium. Luckily, OLED models are starting to come down in price, so we've gathered the best OLED TV deals available right now.

If you're not in the market specifically for an OLED model, we have other cheap TV deals worth checking out. However, if you're trying to snag a deal on the image quality OLED offers, check out the best deals currently available which we have listed below. Offers come and go quickly at some retailers, so check back often. We'll keep this page updated as deals drop or expire.

LG A slightly smaller screen still has a big impact with this LG TV. It has over 8 million pixels, each able to turn on and off independently for that perfect black that OLED TVs are known for, giving colors more contrast and intensity. Features include an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K that automatically adjusts and balances audio and visual settings, recalibrating to keep things smooth, as well as a built-in Game Optimizer for customized settings, auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG for immersive, detailed gaming.

Sony 4K X-Reality Pro and object-based super resolution provide better texture and clarity and the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate boosts contrast and color, working together to give you superior image quality. Other features include support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix calibrated mode for a cinematic experience at home. A built-in subwoofer to improve sound quality, X-Motion Clarity technology to minimize blur and compatibility with Google and Apple smart ecosystems make this TV an excellent choice and a bargain compared with its starting price.

LG The G1 Series can't be beat when it comes to image quality. That comes at a premium, but we'll keep our eyes out for deals on this top-of-the-line model. Right now you can save $300 at Crutchfield on the 55-inch model, making it the best deal you can get on the best picture quality in the OLED game. Read our LG G1 OLED TV review.