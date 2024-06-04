Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Buy Right Now

Father's Day is one of those holidays that just sneaks up on you since it's sandwiched between Mother's Day and the Fourth of July. But don't fret, you still have time to find a gift for dear old Dad before June 16 rolls around. And, no, your only option isn't a corny "world's best dad" mug either.

We've rounded up 27 great gifts that can either be sent digitally or delivered to Dad's door in two days or less via Amazon Prime. (If you don't have a Prime subscription, now just might be the time to sign up for a free trial.) From a craft beer subscription to cool gadgets to the ultimate golf gear organizer for the car, this list has what you're looking for to make Father's Day special -- and he doesn't even have to know you waited until the buzzer to buy the perfect gift.

Amazon Portable neck fan For the dad who's always way too warm Give your dear old dad the gift of cool comfort this Father's Day. This rechargeable neck fan is a great choice going into those warm summer months, especially if your Pops is the kind of guy who sweats even in the middle of winter. The hands-free design is perfect for gardening, grocery shopping, watching sporting events and more. $32 at Amazon

ThermoPro ThermoPro instant read meat thermometer For the BBQ buff If your dad's the kind of guy who's planning to cook his own Father's Day dinner because he's that into his grill game, surprise him with this sophisticated instant read meat thermometer that'll make his BBQ fare even better. This handy gadget will ensure he'll never overcook (or undercook) dinner ever again. It's also waterproof, has an easy-to-read backlit display and it shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity, which is very good for dads who are always scrambling to get dinner to the table on time. $50 at Amazon

Hemlock Hat Co. Hemlock Hat Co. straw hat For the cool gardener dad Dads love a good hat and these Hemlock Hat Co. straw hats are the bees knees, especially for fathers who spend lots of time in the sun. Whether they're gardening, at the beach or watching sports, they'll appreciate the sun protection (they're certified UPF 50+) and cool factor. The hats are available to ship fast thanks to Amazon Prime and come in over 20 prints and styles, so there's surely one Dad will love. $45 at Amazon

Hello!Lucky 'My Dad Is Amazing!' book For the dad of littles If you're looking to spend a little but make a big impact, consider buying this bright board book for some extra special bedtime reading with Dad. It's filled with 11 pages of quirky things that make fathers amazing -- "My dad is sillier than a band of bananas" -- and it's sure to be a hit with dads and kids of all ages. It would be an especially sweet choice for a new dad. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Golf trunk organizer For the golf-obsessed dad For the dad who lives and breathes golf, this layered trunk organizer will be a hole-in-one in the gift department. It's especially made for golfers and is equipped with two (ventilated!) compartments for shoes on the bottom, and then the top has small compartments perfect for storing all sorts of accessories like balls, golf tees, scorecards, gloves, and so on. If the dad in your life is constantly losing track of his golf gear or it's strewn all over his car, this present will surely earn you some major points. $38 at Amazon

Wise Owl portable hammock For the outdoorsy dad If Dad enjoys camping, backpacking or RVing, he probably already has all the standard gear he needs. But if he doesn't have a hammock yet, believe us... he needs one right now. This portable hammock from Wise Owl is lightweight and easy to roll up and pack. And it's so comfortable, he might just end up using it to lounge around in the backyard. $21 at Amazon

Emile Henry pizza stone For the culinary dad If Dad enjoys spending time in the kitchen or is a master at the grill, he'll love this French ceramic pizza stone. It's hard to beat the taste of homemade pizza, and this pizza stone makes it easy to turn out perfectly crispy crusts in the oven or on your grill. I've accumulated a lot of Emile Henry cookware over the years, and I've never been disappointed with the quality. This pizza stone will truly last you a lifetime. $72 at Amazon

Craft Beer Club Craft Beer Club For the beer-loving dad If Dad enjoys a cold, frothy brew, give him the gift of a monthly beer subscription. The Craft Beer Club is a popular choice among craft beer enthusiasts -- and for good reason. Each month you get a shipment of beer featuring small, independent brewers from around the country. Many of the tasty brews are award-winners and can be hard to get your hands on depending on where you live. You can purchase a single box for $54 or enroll Dad in a subscription with ongoing shipments. Each box features two different breweries and a mix of four styles from each one, for a total of 12 beers. Once you've placed your order, you can print out a free gift announcement card that will tell him its on its way. $54 at Craft Beer Club

MasterClass MasterClass For the lifelong learner dad If Dad always enjoys learning something new, give him a gift subscription to MasterClass. The online learning service offers over 180 classes taught by A-list celebrities with new content released each month. You can dive into cooking with Gordon Ramsay, poetry with Amanda Gorman, filmmaking with Martin Scorsese, skateboarding with Tony Hawk and more. A standard subscription for an individual costs $10 a month, or you can opt for the Plus plan (two devices) at $15 per month or the Premium plan ($20). See at MasterClass

Xtreme Xperience Xtreme Xperience race car driving For the speed demon dad Nothing beats the gift of experience, right? If your dad has always craved the thrill of blazing around a racetrack at breakneck speed, you can give him just that. Gift vouchers start at $79 for the ride-along option, which hooks you up with a pro driver who will speed you around a track in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody sedan. And if Dad wants to zoom around the racetrack himself, the supercar racetrack experience starts at $249, and he can choose from one of over 35 racetracks across the US. See at Xtreme Xperience

David Carnoy/CNET Theragun Mini 2.0 For the fitness obsessed dad If Dad works out a lot, he could use a handy tool for post-workout recovery. While this compact massage gun doesn't have quite the power of one of Theragun's full-size devices, it's surprisingly powerful considering how small it is and, it offers three speeds to choose from. $176 at Amazon

57hours 57hours gift card For the adventurous dad If your dad craves the ultimate outdoor adventure, consider giving him a 57hours gift card. The company offers guided tours, lessons and camps that will blow Dad's mind, from backcountry skiing in British Columbia to rock climbing in Joshua Tree to kitesurfing in the Red Sea. Choose from short one-day adventures or weeklong getaways, depending on how much you want to pony up. They're on the pricey side, but you can contribute with a gift card starting at $100. See at 57hours

