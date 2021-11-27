Best Cyber Monday and Black Friday TV deals: Amazon Fire TV for $300, TCL 6-Series for $700

Black Friday isn't over, and the TV discounts are getting rebooted as Cyber Monday deals. The holiday season sales feature the best prices on CNET's favorite TVs, the ones that delivered superior picture quality in our expert reviews. Our list below mixes in some of the cheapest TV models around (like a 55-inch Fire TV for $300) with some of our favorite TVs of the year, including excellent performers like the TCL 6-Series QLED, Samsung QN90A and LG C1 OLED. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will continue to offer many of their best Black Friday TV deals for Cyber Monday.
Here are our favorites so far.
The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, and every size in the series is down to its lowest price of the year. The 6-Series features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlight technology, QLED color and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still a current model for 2021.
All three sizes are on sale but the largest savings is on the 65-inch model.
- TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $700 (save $100)
- TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $900 (save $600)
- TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,299 (save $500)
OLED is one of our favorite display technologies -- it offers the best contrast of any TV we've ever seen -- and it doesn't suffer from the motion blur associated with LCD. While you can pick up the 55-inch LG C1 for $1,300, you can save another $300 by choosing the 55-inch Vizio OLED instead. We haven't reviewed the Vizio OLED TVs yet but we're expecting them to be very competitive, especially against similarly priced LCDs.
- Vizio OLED55: $1,000 (save $300)
- Vizio OLED65: $1,500 (save $300)
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also has variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL 6-Series in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less.
With the exception of the 65-inch size, which remains scarce, all other sizes are back down to their lowest prices of the year.
- Vizio M50Q7-J01, 50-inch: $500 (save $200)
- Vizio M55Q7-J01, 55-inch: $530 (save $220)
- Vizio M58Q7-J01, 58-inch: $550 (save $220)
- Vizio M70Q7-J03, 70-inch: $750 (save $350)
- Vizio M75Q7-J03, 75-inch: $998 (save $302)
LG's C1 OLED TV is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for high-end shoppers. It offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even the best LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's also our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).
- LG OLED48C1PUB, 48-inch: $1,097 (save $200)
- LG OLED55C1PUB, 55-inch: $1,297 (save $203)
- LG OLED65C1PUB, 65-inch: $1,797 (save $703)
- LG OLED77C1PUB, 77-inch: $2,897 (save $903)
- LG OLED83C1PUA, 83-inch: $4,997 (save $500)
We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications and our review of the similar Toshiba C350, we don't expect image quality to match any of the models above. That said, it's one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs around. It comes preloaded with the Amazon Fire TV streaming system and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.
We haven't reviewed this particular Fire TV either, but as with the Insignia above you should expect pretty basic picture quality. The appeal of the Omni -- and the reason it costs more than the Insignia above, for example -- is the fact that you can issue Alexa voice commands into thin air and the TV will respond. That's because it has built-in mics, so it's basically an Echo speaker with a big screen. In addition to other standard Fire TV smart features, the Omni will soon work with Apple AirPlay.
For Black Friday, Amazon knocked $150 off the price of the 50- and 55-inch sizes.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, 50-inch: $360 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, 55-inch: $410 (save $150)
The Omni series is also available in 43-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, but they're not currently discounted.
Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. The Frame TV comes in a wide range of sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- and each model has large discounts at Amazon and elsewhere.
Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look, but for design-conscious buyers it might be worth it.
- Samsung QN32LS03, 32-inch: $448 (save $80)
- Samsung QN43LS03, 43-inch: $798 (save $202)
- Samsung QN50LS03, 50-inch: $898 (save $402)
- Samsung QN55LS03, 55-inch: $998 (save $300)
- Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,498 (save $502)
- Samsung QN75LS03, 75-inch: $2,198 (save $802)
We haven't reviewed The Frame but we expect picture quality to be similar to the Samsung QN60A series.
Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G is good too.
We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen.
Speaking of high-end TVs, Samsung's QN90A TV is another one of our favorites that just got a Black Friday price cut. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, so I still recommend the LG C1 overall, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. And in the 85-inch size, this Samsung costs a lot less than the 83-inch C1.
- Samsung QN55QN90A, 55-inch: $1,298 (save $502; out of stock)
- Samsung QN65QN90A, 65-inch: $1,500 (low stock)
- Samsung QN75QN90A, 75-inch: $2,598 (save $902)
- Samsung QN85QN90A, 85-inch: $3,300 (save $1,700)
Note that the 50- and 55-inch sizes are largely sold out at major retailers online, but the other sizes above are still available.
This 65-inch TV from Element runs Roku's streaming software for easy access to all your favorite apps, and has a thin bezel to make it look even better when it's hanging on your wall. It's a newer model, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles that other models do, the price more than makes up for that.
This deal is currently sold out nationally but may be available at your local Target.