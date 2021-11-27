Best Cyber Monday and Black Friday TV deals: Amazon Fire TV for $300, TCL 6-Series for $700

Deal Savings Price

















Black Friday isn't over, and the TV discounts are getting rebooted as Cyber Monday deals. The holiday season sales feature the best prices on CNET's favorite TVs, the ones that delivered superior picture quality in our expert reviews. Our list below mixes in some of the cheapest TV models around (like a 55-inch Fire TV for $300) with some of our favorite TVs of the year, including excellent performers like the TCL 6-Series QLED, Samsung QN90A and LG C1 OLED. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will continue to offer many of their best Black Friday TV deals for Cyber Monday.

Here are our favorites so far.

David Katzmaier/CNET The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, and every size in the series is down to its lowest price of the year. The 6-Series features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlight technology, QLED color and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still a current model for 2021. All three sizes are on sale but the largest savings is on the 65-inch model. TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $700 (save $100)

TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $900 (save $600)

TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,299 (save $500) Read our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review.

Vizio OLED is one of our favorite display technologies -- it offers the best contrast of any TV we've ever seen -- and it doesn't suffer from the motion blur associated with LCD. While you can pick up the 55-inch LG C1 for $1,300, you can save another $300 by choosing the 55-inch Vizio OLED instead. We haven't reviewed the Vizio OLED TVs yet but we're expecting them to be very competitive, especially against similarly priced LCDs. Vizio OLED55: $1,000 (save $300)

Vizio OLED65: $1,500 (save $300)

Insignia We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications and our review of the similar Toshiba C350, we don't expect image quality to match any of the models above. That said, it's one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs around. It comes preloaded with the Amazon Fire TV streaming system and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

Hisense Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G is good too. Read our Hisense U8G series review.

Samsung We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen.

David Katzmaier/CNET Speaking of high-end TVs, Samsung's QN90A TV is another one of our favorites that just got a Black Friday price cut. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, so I still recommend the LG C1 overall, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. And in the 85-inch size, this Samsung costs a lot less than the 83-inch C1. Samsung QN55QN90A, 55-inch: $1,298 (save $502; out of stock)

Samsung QN65QN90A, 65-inch: $1,500 (low stock)

Samsung QN75QN90A, 75-inch: $2,598 (save $902)

Samsung QN85QN90A, 85-inch: $3,300 (save $1,700) Note that the 50- and 55-inch sizes are largely sold out at major retailers online, but the other sizes above are still available. Read our Samsung QN90A QLED TV review.