Best Cyber Monday Roku deals: Roku LE for $15, Streaming Stick 4K for $29, Streambar for $80

Streaming devices make great gifts. They can transform any TV into an entertainment hub where all of your favorite streaming services are easily accessible in one place. Roku is currently offering its best streaming devices at or close to all-time price lows this Cyber Monday.

The cheapest is the Roku LE for $15 at Walmart right now, but our favorites are the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streambar, which both have discounts of 40 percent. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our top overall pick and beats the LE with a superior remote and 4K capability. Meanwhile, the Roku Streambar is a great streamer-soundbar combination perfect for smaller TVs, and it's at its lowest-ever price of $80. And those looking for a wired Ethernet connection, along with Dolby Vision, might want to check out the flagship Roku Ultra.

Roku The Roku LE is the cheapest streamer we've ever seen. It's a small dongle that connects to your TV and via an included HDMI cable, comes with a basic infrared remote and streams in HD (1080p) resolution. It's basically identical to the Roku Express except that it's white, not black. The LE is cheap, but we think it's still worth paying a bit more for a 4K Roku with a better remote, which are on sale for as little as $29. On the other hand at this price it makes sense if all you want is basic streaming for the lowest price. This device is exclusive to Walmart and is available now online and in stores starting Nov. 26.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best deal in streaming devices we've found. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for less than the Roku Express 4K Plus, our favorite overall streaming device. The two are nearly identical, so we recommend buying whichever one costs less. The Streaming Stick 4K offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, while the Express 4K Plus does not. The other main difference between the two is the Streaming Stick 4K's narrow rectangular design, which plugs directly into an HDMI slot in the back of the TV. Both streamers offer a voice remote, 4K HDR streaming and Roku's excellent interface, which we like better than Fire TV or Google TV. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A combination soundbar/4K HDR streamer, Roku Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue. Even if you don't need the (excellent) streamer, the soundbar itself is a great deal at this price. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Ultra, the company's flagship, standalone streamer, offers more conveniences than some of Roku's other models. It features Dolby Vision video, faster responses, improved Wi-Fi and a wired Ethernet port -- particularly welcome if your home Wi-Fi is overloaded. And while it comes with a good remote, including one that corresponds to a physical remote-finder button on the body of the Ultra, it's still not quite as impressive as the Voice Remote Pro. To complicate matters, the Express Plus 4K works with wired Ethernet dongles too, and adding a dongle and a Voice Remote Pro to the Express Plus 4K still typically costs less than an Ultra 4K UHD. However, the Ultra is easy to set up and might be worth the upgrade for anyone interested in a fast streaming device with Dolby Vision and a wired Ethernet port. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

Expired deals

The deal or deals below are currently expired but may return, so we've kept them here for reference.

Roku The Premiere is a 4K streamer with HDR10 compatibility and a straightforward remote -- no voice control or personal shortcuts. It's an old model, however, and unless you're really strapped for cash you're better off with the Streaming Stick 4K instead.

Walmart Walmart's exclusive version of the Roku Ultra is almost identical to the main Ultra and features a similar box design, an Ethernet port and support for 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. It comes with a remote that has a headphone jack for private listening. As for the differences between the Ultra and the Ultra LT? With this cheaper option you'll be giving up Dolby Atmos support, a USB port, personal shortcut keys on the remote and the (very useful) remote finder feature. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available at your local Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus packages the exact same Roku Streaming Stick 4K listed above with the new, usually separate, Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Voice Remote Pro, which typically goes for $30, largely keeps the look and feel of the company's other remotes, but notably comes with a midfield mic for voice control and a rechargeable battery. Perhaps the best thing about the new remote is you can simply say, "Hey, Roku, find my remote," to make the clicker beep from wherever it is -- a game-changer for those who are constantly scouring the couch cushions. And Roku remotes can chew through batteries quickly, so using rechargeable ones means you no longer need to keep a stash of AAs on hand. Roku also has a remote finder that works with any Roku remote with a built-in speaker, but that type of remote is not included with the original Streaming Stick 4K. If you're the type of person who tends to lose TV remotes, the upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus -- and the Voice Remote Pro that comes with it -- might be completely worthwhile. Typically $70, this bundle is currently at an all-time Amazon low of $49.