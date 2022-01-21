Best cheap TV deals: Save over $150 on a TCL 4-series, $100 on 65-inch Vizio and more

Deal Savings Price







These days, going shopping for a new TV can be a little bit intimidating. With high-grade specs like "8K resolution" and "AI-assisted picture" getting tossed around, it can feel like you're going to end up paying for a whole slew of features you don't really need. Sometimes, all you're really looking for is a decent screen, simple interface and dependable performance. Don't worry, the market for these kinds of TVs is still going strong, and as advanced models become more affordable, the deals on these budget-friendly options are plentiful.

You can check out our full list of the best TVs that cost less than $500 here. Below, you'll find the best deals that are currently available on some of these models, as well as some comparable TVs you can grab at a discount. Offers come and go frequently, so check back here often for the best prices.

CNET This isn't the exact same TCL model that tops our under $500 list, but it is the same series. Even at full price, the TCL 4-series is one of the best value TVs we've seen. For just under $300, this 50-inch TV boasts 4K ultra high-def picture, with HDR. Plus it comes with Roku built-in, so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

Vizio Vizio's V-Series made its way onto our under $500 list because it comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built-in, which plenty of other smart TVs do not. These allow you to stream, or even mirror, content from your phone or computer. It also boasts 4K UHD picture, and an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content. We liked the picture quality of the TCL above more, but the convenience of this model is tough to beat.

LG If you're looking for a budget TV that's a bit on the smaller side, you won't find a better deal than this out there. At $123 off, the 43-inch model has the biggest discount, by percent, of any of the sizes available at Amazon. Alongside its 4K UHD resolution, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so if you have any smart devices in your home, you can control it using the sound of your voice.