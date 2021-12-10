Best Buy's new holiday flash sale offers $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether, and disappear just as fast. And it seems like Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with its surprise flash sale that dropped today. Running from now until Sunday, this sale brings a whole slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones. You can see the entire selection here:
There's a lot of deals to get excited about for this sale, including a wide range of TV discounts; from 40% off this 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV to $120 off this 55-inch 4K UHD LG Smart TV. Some of our absolute favorites include the lowest prices yet on the next-gen tech. Like the brand-new GoPro Hero10, which shoots stunning 5.3K video, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, with 128GB of storage and comes unlocked so you can pick it up without having to worry about navigating a tangled web of service plans and monthly charges. There's plenty more, too, and here are some of our other top picks from this sale:
- Pioneer 50-inch 4K LED Smart Fire TV: $280 (save $190)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan: $400 (save $100)
- JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds: $13 (save $7)
- Roku Premiere: $20 (save $20)
- Bowflex Treadmill 7: $1,200 (save $1,200)
Be sure to check out the whole sale now as these prices won't stick around for long.