Best Buy Labor Day sale live now: SSDs, TVs, indoor herb kits and more

Labor Day sales are upon us, and Best Buy is one of the biggest stores getting in on all the deals action this weekend. The annual is live now through Monday, Sept. 6, giving you three days to take advantage of discounts on fast SSDs, 4K TVs, home appliances and more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, invest in new workout equipment or pick up a pair of noise-canceling headphones, you've got plenty of options here, and we've rounded up some of our top picks below.

Best Buy Labor Day sale: Best deals

Best Buy This 65-inch Sony X85J 4K TV is a full $600 off for Labor Day, with Best Buy dropping its price to an even $1,000. It comes equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K and 120Hz gaming, making this TV a great, budget-friendly alternative for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners not looking to spend over $1,000. It also comes with the Google TV smart platform built in for access to all of the top streaming services.

Amazon The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD is one of the top M.2 SSD options for upgrading the PS5's internal storage, as it meets all of Sony's guidelines and includes a heatsink. In Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can pick up the 2TB version for $370 -- that's $160 off its usual price. If you're not looking to spend that much, the 1TB model is also available for $210.

Bowflex The Bowflex Treadmill 22 wins out as our favorite treadmill of 2021, and it's $900 off this weekend. It features a 22-inch adjustable touchscreen that lets you follow along to trainer-led workouts, a large incline of up to 20%, and a spacious 22-inch-wide by 60-inch-long running path with shock-absorbing cushions underneath. It's a beast of a treadmill at 85 inches long, 40 inches wide and over 300 pounds, so be sure you have an area big enough to store it where it won't need to be moved around often.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for a more budget-friendly pair of noise-canceling headphones and don't mind an on-ear fit, the Beats Solo Pro are worth considering at $130 off this weekend. Though a headphone cable isn't included for wired listening, the Beats Solo Pro are stylish, comfortable headphones with solid noise cancellation and good battery life. Their implementation of always-on Siri is a handy feature as well. Read CNET's Beats Solo Pro review for more.

AeroGarden If you've ever had the fantasy of growing your own herbs but don't have space for an outdoor garden, the AeroGarden Sprout herb kit is a great place to get started. It comes with three seed pods containing basil, parsley, and dill, which grow naturally in water without the need for soil or direct sunlight. Setup is simple, and there are other pod options you can buy if you want to keep growing other things -- you can also experiment and use your own seeds, so there's plenty of long-term use to get out of this kit.

Best Buy This 27-inch curved gaming monitor has all you need to dive into PC gaming. The MSI Optix features a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, balancing fast speed with stunning resolution. It also comes with AMD FreeSync support to prevent stuttering and tearing.