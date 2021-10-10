Best Buy flash sale: Get these Black Friday-level deals now on laptops, TVs and more

Deal Savings Price









Target is touting a big, early Black Friday sale in the form of Target Deal Days. But Best Buy isn't taking that challenge lying down. It's launched a surprise flash sale that just happens to run the same three days (Sunday, October 10 through Tuesday, October 12), and it's got plenty of solid offerings, too.

We've rounded up our favorites below, albeit with a caveat: We've noted where Amazon has matched these prices (where it has, in many of the cases).

Best Buy Step up to CNET's favorite 65-inch TV, and it will run you about $1,100 -- ouch. So if you're a bit less picky about image quality and smart TV options, why not save a bundle? That's what the Insignia F30 is offering: The 4K HDR model offers a whopping 70-inch screen size and built-in Amazon Fire TV smart TV apps for just $550 -- half the price of that aforementioned TCL. No, it's not going to be "as good," but you'll still get most of the same apps and a reasonable 4K picture to boot.

Best Buy We haven't specifically reviewed this model, but it looks to be a decent basic laptop for working or studying from home. In addition to a solid AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6-inch 1080p screen, you'll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 in the near future. Not bad for under $500.

Best Buy Want a Windows laptop with fewer compromises? This Lenovo delivers half a terabyte of storage, an Evo-compatible Intel Core i5 CPU and a healthy 12GB of RAM. Oh, the 14-inch touch screen flips all the way around so you can enjoy this model in tablet mode as well. Even better, this is $50 less than a less-capable configuration at Amazon. This model is also eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade.

The following are all great deals -- just note that the prices are also being matched at Amazon.

Amazon Slowly but surely, the stationary bike market is still adjusting to the Peloton's massive disruption. And that means that more established players like NordicTrack now have solid competitors, often at much lower prices. This is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives, and it's currently selling at Best Buy (and Amazon) for $600 less than its usual street price.

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, Apple's flagship headphones are incredibly expensive -- as in "costs more than a PS5" expensive. But along with Sony and Bose, they're arguably some of the best full-size noise-canceling headphones on the market. And this week at Best Buy, Amazon and Adorama, they're back down to their lowest price to date: $449. That's $100 less than what you'd be paying if you walked into an Apple Store this week. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

César Salza/CNET Yes, Best Buy sells Fire tablets made by its frenemy, Amazon. This is the latest 2020 flavor of the 8-inch model, which offers USB-C charging and 32GB of storage to start. Amazon is, of course, also selling this model for the same price. But regardless of which vendor you choose, you're getting one of the best tablet deals out there, and a better experience that Amazon's smaller, less powerful 7-inch model. Lastly, this price is just $5 above the all-time low for this product. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.