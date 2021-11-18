Best Black Friday TV deals: Lowest prices yet on 65-inch TCL 6-Series, LG C1 OLED

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday may be known for super-cheap doorbusters, but it's also the best time of the year to save on TVs that are actually, you know, good. A little over a week before the big day arrives, some of the best TVs on the market -- like the LG C1 OLED TV, the Samsung QN90A QLED and the 65-inch version of our favorite TV of the year, the TCL 6-Series, are already at all-time lows. Of course cheaper TVs are on sale too, and as the Black Friday approaches we expect even more aggressive discounts on a variety of screens big and small. Retailers have already released their Black Friday ads and we've gone through them and added some of the best upcoming deals below.

This list will be updated regularly, so keep an eye on it.

David Katzmeier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, and the 65-inch model just hit the lowest price of the year at Amazon. The 6-Series features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED technology and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still considered a current model for 2021. Want something even bigger? The 75-inch version continues to remain available for the lowest price of the year at $1,300. Note that the 55- and 65-inch sizes were previously down to $700, but the price on that size has gone up in the last couple of days. Perhaps prices will fall again on the 55-inch size before Black Friday, but there's no guarantee it will. Read our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review.

Read more: LG C1 OLED TV on sale: Save up to $1,000 on our favorite high-end TV

David Katzmaier/CNET This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also has variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less. Currently the best discount on the MQ7 series is the 58-inch size at Amazon, and while that price is still $50 more than its all-time low, it's still an excellent value. The other sizes were on sale recently, but those prices have expired for now. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

Samsung We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen.

Hisense Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G makes it $50 cheaper. Read our Hisense U8G series review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET Maybe you're not looking for a high-end TV at all. If that's the case, our go-to pick is the TCL 4-Series because it has our favorite smart TV system -- Roku -- and image quality that's still good enough for most people. We haven't yet reviewed the 55S21 featured on this sale at Walmart, but according to TCL it should perform the same as the 55S435 we did review (pictured), and it costs a lot less. This deal is sold out online nationally, but your local Walmart might still have stock.

Upcoming Black Friday TV deals

Several official Black Friday ads have surfaced, giving us another look at what we can expect to see discounted come Nov. 26. Amazon's plans are a little vague this year, but the retailer says it will have "deep discounts on select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG." The deals from Amazon will start on Nov. 25, while the deals below from Target and Walmart kick off on Nov. 21 and 22, respectively.

Element This 65-inch TV from Element runs Roku's streaming software on it for easy access to all your favorite apps, and has a thin bezel to make it look even better when it's hanging on your walls. It's a newer model, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles that other models do, the price more than makes up for that.

Vizio Vizio's 70-inch V-Series Smart TV may not be one of the newest models that will be on sale this year, but this size panel for this price is hard to pass up. It has Vizio Smart Cast, Vizio Voice and built-in Chromecast, works with Apple AirPlay and much more. Whether you're looking to replace a main TV or add one to a guest space, this is a great option at this price.