Best Apple TV deals: Save on Apple TV HD, 4K and new Siri remote

There are a lot of different streaming media devices available these days. One of the most popular ones is the Apple TV. While the hardware itself costs more than most of the offerings from Roku or Amazon, that shouldn't deter you from considering it for your home.

Over the years Apple has released a few different models of the Apple TV, and right now the company sells two variations: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (the latter supports 4K resolution while the other does not).

Whether you choose an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, you'll want to save some money in the process, so we've rounded up all of the best deals you can get right now. Be sure to check them out before making your purchase.

Best Apple TV HD deals

The Apple TV HD normally , and that's the price you'll find directly from Apple. It comes equipped with 32GB of storage inside paired with Apple's A8 chip. The Apple TV HD includes the new Siri remote and on the back there is an HDMI, USB-C and Ethernet port.

Sarah Tew/CNET While not a massive savings, Amazon has $5 off of the latest-gen Apple TV HD. We have seen it drop lower during the holiday shopping season, but if you're looking for one now that's a little cheaper than retail, this may be your best bet.

Best Apple TV 4K deals

If you have a 4K TV at home and want to be able to take advantage of it, this is the Apple TV for you. It comes in two options, one with 32GB of storage and the other with 64GB. It runs Apple's A12 Bionic chip inside to maximize performance and comes with the new Siri remote. On the back there is an Ethernet and USB-C port. The base price of the , which is what Apple sells it for.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is one of the only retailers with the Apple TV 4K on sale right now, offering $9 off. It's in stock and ready to ship, so grab one today.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET The 64GB Apple TV 4K offers extra storage if you'll be downloading a lot of content or installing various games and apps. If you want to keep it for a while, it's worth spending the extra $20 to double the storage.

Best Apple TV Remote deals

In 2021, Apple released an all-new Siri remote that ditched the previous generations design and trackpad and brought back better buttons, making it much easier to use. One of the great things is that you don't need to upgrade your Apple TV in order to be able to use the new remote. You can get one now and seamlessly connect it to your existing Apple TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to keep your existing Apple TV but despise the remote, you can ditch the somewhat annoying trackpad and upgrade to make the experience better overall. Right now you can save $5 at Amazon.

