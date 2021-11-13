Best Amazon Black Friday deals happening now: Fire TVs, Roku streamers, iRobot, Samsung, and more

Deal Savings Price















Like many other retailers, including , Amazon is wasting no time getting a jump on the holiday savings. You can see the full list of , but to save you the hassle of sorting through page after page of sales (some less than impressive), we've pulled the best deals we could find. Here are the top deals happening at Amazon right now.

Some early Amazon deals, including big price cuts on Kindle readers, Fire tablets and Echo speakers, have already come and gone. But if Amazon follows the same pattern as last year, expect it to outline its Black Friday plans -- including some specific Amazon device price cuts -- around the middle of November. (Its big press release hit on Monday, Nov. 16 last year.)

Because Amazon is constantly changing its Black Friday deals, you can expect this page to update frequently. All prices are accurate as of Nov. 13. Check back for the most current information on the best deals available from Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET This simple streaming stick can bring you all of your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K HDR resolution. This new, 2021 model debuted at $50 and is already down to $29. Read our Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Want some of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've heard this year -- or ever, for that matter? Sorry, Apple: These Sonys take the prize. And they're currently available at the best price of the year. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Prefer a more Alexa-friendly streaming option? Amazon's own streaming stick transforms your TV into a smart TV. You can read David Katzmaier's review here.

Amazon The Omni series is the high-end of a brand new line of TVs made by Amazon directly. Taking the Alexa voice remote one step further, the Omni series features a microphone built directly into the TV. It allows easy browsing using only the sound of your voice, so you can stop worrying about losing track of your remote. Released only earlier this year, this is the first time we've seen these TVs drop in price at all.

Insignia This 4K UHD smart television comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, which gives you instant access to your favorite shows and movies through your favorite streaming service apps. The Alexa remote has a built-in microphone so you can browse using only the sound of your voice.

David Carnoy/CNET These minimalist Bluetooth headphones are a great midrange choice for everyday use. They boast 30 hours of battery life and are compatible with virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

Samsung This Samsung A650 soundbar includes a built-in center speaker and a wireless subwoofer for a more immersive experience. Programmed to optimize your listening experience, the soundbar will adapt to whatever video content you're watching to give you the highest quality sound.

Fitbit With its 10 days of battery life and waterproof design, this sleek wellness tracker features 24/7 monitoring to track your heartrate, sleep patterns, and estimated calories burned. This sale also includes a free year of Fitbit Premium, which offers more detailed insights on your fitness progress and personalized step-by-step programs for even greater improvement. UPDATE: This deal has expired, but you can still get it for $10 in savings, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 in Rose is available for $20 off the retail price here.

Cricut This DIY cutting machine is a great deal for the arts-and-crafts crowd. Capable of cutting over 100 different materials, including vinyl, faux leather and poster board, it can be used to make custom stickers, apparel, cards and more. Just upload your design to Circuit's free design software design space and start creating.