This One-Day Deal Makes the Apple TV 4K $15 Cheaper Than the Non-4K Model

Got a 4K TV? With 32GB of storage and running on Apple's own A12 Bionic chip, the Apple TV 4K delivers fast performance and can help you take advantage of the various picture and audio features your TV offers to maximize your streaming performance. It lets you stream your favorite shows, movies, sports and more in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound on compatible devices. Today you can save $49 compared with the Apple Store and for just $130. Today's deal makes the 4K Apple TV $15 cheaper more than the standard one, so you won't want to let this deal slip by.

This discount beats the previous all-time low we've seen for Apple's latest 4K streamer by over $15. It's an ideal streamer for those with other Apple products as it uses AirPlay to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac and is compatible with Apple HomeKit-enabled cameras and accessories. This model comes with the new Siri Remote, which CNET's Eli Blumenthal thought was excellent. There's also a private listening mode for up to two sets of AirPods, allowing you to enjoy your shows your way.