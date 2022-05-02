Apple Music is Now Available on Roku Streaming Devices, TVs

Apple Music subscribers can now listen to their music on their Roku-enabled streaming devices. On Monday, Roku said the Apple Music app is available to download on the platform. It'll work any Roku device, including streaming players, TVs and streambars, the company said.

Apple Music subscribers will be able to access the app with their existing login credentials. As on other devices, Apple Music offers over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists, ad-free on the Apple Music app.

Music videos through the service will play in 4K on compatible Roku devices.

Roku users who sign up for Apple Music through the app on the Roku Store will be eligible for a one-month free trial, the company said. Apple Music plans start at $10 (£10, AU$12) per month.

